Rob Gronkowski reveals reason behind Tom Brady's unretirement timing

It seems like a long time ago to many, but at one point, not too long ago, Tom Brady was retired, and the NFL world was moving on. However, the moment was short-lived as the most accomplished quarterback of all-time retired and unretired before the snow had finished melting. In total, the separation from the Buccaneers lasted about six weeks.

If the timing of Brady's return made some raise an eyebrow, it confirmed a suspicion for his longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski. Speaking on an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the tight end revealed how he found out and his first thoughts when he found out:

"He shot me a quick text and I was like, 'oh, it's the day before what's that, the free agency period where everyone starts signing everywhere. Oh, there he goes again with his tricks. So the day before free agency hits, he's unretiring, so everyone stays in Tampa.'"

That is, potentially everyone besides Rob Gronkowski. The tight end has yet to decide on his future. At this point, some have speculated that this might be the end for No. 87. However, those following the longtime NFL veteran may recall a video that sheds light on his decision not too long ago.

Rob Gronkowski versus Tom Brady?

A bystander who was likely just happy to see the tight end recorded the video secretly. However, the fan caught a moment that serves as the key to his offseason for those looking in from the outside. In the video, the tight end was seen telling of a plan of revenge and using his uncertain future as his weapon of it.

BIG DEAL HERE: Free Agent TE Rob Gronkowski at a Tampa Barber Shop says, "there's a very good chance" he'll be back w/ #Bucs Mentions making @TomBrady sweat, because he made Gronk wait a couple months payback style

In the video, the tight end said that he would wait to decide to stress out the quarterback before returning. He said he simply wants to mess with Brady, who followed through on retiring on his watch. Not many would gamble with their future like that, but such is the freedom of a quality player with leverage in a league that wants him everywhere.

Of course, some say the plan in the video was just a joke and not an accurate indication of how the tight end feels about his future. They argue that with potentially millions of dollars at stake, the risk is too significant to base it all on a joke. Either way, with or without the tight end, Tom Brady will take another shot at a Lombardi Trophy that has proven all too easy for the quarterback to obtain.

