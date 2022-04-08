×
Rob Gronkowski reveals he thought he could never be able to play in the NFL

Legendary NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski
Legendary NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski
Adam Hulse
ANALYST
Modified Apr 08, 2022 03:03 AM IST
Rob Gronkowski recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss many different topics. His past aspiration of one day carving out a career in the NFL was one he talked about.

GUILLERMO & GRONNNKKKKKK!!! 😍 https://t.co/aNoufyqrPZ

Gronkowski mentioned the importance of the HBO show Hard Knocks as he grew up a football fan and its effect on his hopes of one day making it to the NFL. He said:

"I was actually a big fan of it growing up when I was in high school. I remember it. Yes. I remember the Cincinnati Bengals were on it when I was in high school. And it was like my favorite show ever to watch. And I swear when you watch like, like, even like movies like that involve football, football movies, like even high school all the way to pro levels and you're watching Hard Knocks and they just make it look like these guys are just unstoppable."

Gronkowski continued by talking about how he was somewhat intimidated by the idea of the NFL, causing self-doubt about his ability to make it to the professional level one day.

"Like I'm having maximum I can never play in the NFL. These guys are like beastly like, you know, they show them when they're like looking extremely ripped. They show the guy bench pressing this, you know, 500 pounds. I'm like, I'm never gonna be able to play in the NFL. But, yeah. Like, it's sometimes intimidating to watch Hard Knocks, because they make it look like you know. Yeah, they make it look like it's impossible to beat that team."

Despite his concerns, Gronkowski not only made it to the NFL but has established himself as one of the greatest tight ends of all time.

Free-agent TE @RobGronkowski says he's 50/50 if he'll come back for another season in the NFL but if he does it will only be to play with Tom Brady and the #Buccaneers, per @CornellNFL Gronk caught 117 passes for 1,651 yards and 16 TDs for Tampa Bay over the past two seasons. https://t.co/SsO5jaX3UI

Rob Gronkowski's NFL career

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski

Gronkowski has spent 11 seasons in the NFL while being selected to the Pro Bowl five times and a first-team All-Pro tight end four times. He has accumulated 621 receptions for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns in his dominant regular-season career but has been even more impressive in the postseason.

Gronkowski has appeared in 22 games across nine appearances in the NFL Playoffs. He has racked up a massive 98 receptions for 1,389 yards and 15 touchdowns with his four Super Bowl rings.

