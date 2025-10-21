  • home icon
Rob Gronkowski's GF Camille Kostek serves 'retro meets glam' look for F1 x Sports Illustrated collab at U.S. Grand Prix (In Pics)

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 21, 2025 18:16 GMT
Rob Gronkowski&rsquo;s GF Camille Kostek serves
Rob Gronkowski’s GF Camille Kostek serves 'retro meets glam' look for F1 x Sports Illustrated collab at U.S. Grand Prix (image credits: getty)

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, attended the F1 x Sports Illustrated Swimsuit event in Texas on Sunday. It was held during the Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix weekend at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin.

Kostek shared pictures of her outfit on Monday. She wore a black strapless dress featuring a structured bodice. Costek paired it with a black leather jacket draped casually over her shoulders. Her blonde hair was pulled in a high bun.

For Costek's earlier look, she featured a white long-sleeve top with red piping details, paired with loose black pants. She accessorized with red high-heeled shoes and a matching red handbag.

Kostek, along with fellow SI Swimsuit stars Jena Sims and Jasmine Sanders, cruised around Austin in MINI vehicles before the main race. The models watched the race from Club SI.

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen won the U.S. Grand Prix, marking his fifth win of the 2025 season. McLaren's Lando Norris and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc rounded out the podium.

Kostek on Oct. 2 added another major milestone to her modeling career. She became this month's cover star of Modern Luxury’s Ocean Drive Magazine.

She shared the news with her fans on Instagram.

She also made a standout appearance at the SKIMS x Nike launch party in New York City on Sept. 27 in a burgundy sheer fit.

The launch celebrated Kim Kardashian’s new “Bodies at Work” collaboration between SKIMS and Nike.

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek hard launches her relationship with 4x Super Bowl champ’s alter ego

Camille Kostek on Oct. 5 hard launched her relationship with Rob Gronkowski’s alter ego at Arizona’s Red-Blue basketball showcase.

Gronkowski showed up in full costume as “Rocky Gronkstone,” complete with a wig, headband, fake mustache and Arizona Wildcats jersey.

Kostek filmed him from the stands and posted it to Instagram. She joked that she was “into the new recruit” and added a five-word caption on one clip.

“You look like you smell," Kostek wrote.

Gronkowski and Kostek first met at a Goodwill charity event in November 2013. They made their relationship official in September 2015.

