  Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek turn heads at Ocean Drive Magazine bash as supermodel celebrates her new cover

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 15, 2025 17:33 GMT
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Celebrates The Launch of the 2025 Issue at Hard Rock Hotel New York - Source: Getty
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attended the party for her latest magazine cover.- Source: Getty

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek were in Miami this week to celebrate her latest cover shoot. The couple attended the cover party for Modern Luxury's "Ocean Drive Magazine."

Kostek shared a carousel of photos in a post on Instagram celebrating her latest cover. She added that she was excited she could wear a vintage Dolce and Gabbana dress for the occasion. Which was a long-sleeved black dress that she paired with a matching headband.

She also shared in the caption about how much better these career milestones are with the people that she loves.

"@oceandrivemag cover party wearing vintage @dolcegabbana 🩵 these moments are so much sweeter when you get to share them with the people you love," Camille Kostek captioned the post.
As for Rob Gronkowski's look, he wore a beige collar shirt that he paired with dark gray pants and sneakers. In one photo, the three-time Super Bowl winner showed off Kostek's cover photo for "Ocean Drive Magazine".

Gronkowski and Kostek first met in 2013 and began dating in 2015.

Camille Kostek expressed pride in second opportunity to be on cover for Ocean Drive Magazine

Camille Kostek's latest cover shoot for "Ocean Drive Magazine" isn't the second time she has been selected for the opportunity. The experience to appear twice isn't lost on the Sports Illustrated model who recently reflected on the moment.

Camille Kostek also thanked everyone who helped her prepare for the cover shoot and helped capture the moment perfectly.

"it’s an honor to grace your cover for a second time @oceandrivemag 🩵 @paigepulichino thank you for beautifully executing my message for this cover story and @diegoarmandome for capturing these timeless images. @charlierincs the styling was iconic and @keshiatabaran and @maddyalluremakeup your glam was perfection 🫶🏼 I love getting to work with creatives to bring a vision to life and I’m excited to celebrate this October cover with everyone in Miami this week !" Kostek wrote on Instagram.
Kostek was selected by the publication because of her overall positivity that she shares in everything she does. Kostek also appeared on the "Ocean Drive Magazine" cover in September 2019.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

