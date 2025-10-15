Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek turn heads at Ocean Drive Magazine bash as supermodel celebrates her new cover

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek were in Miami this week to celebrate her latest cover shoot. The couple attended the cover party for Modern Luxury's &quot;Ocean Drive Magazine.&quot;Kostek shared a carousel of photos in a post on Instagram celebrating her latest cover. She added that she was excited she could wear a vintage Dolce and Gabbana dress for the occasion. Which was a long-sleeved black dress that she paired with a matching headband. She also shared in the caption about how much better these career milestones are with the people that she loves. &quot;@oceandrivemag cover party wearing vintage @dolcegabbana 🩵 these moments are so much sweeter when you get to share them with the people you love,&quot; Camille Kostek captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs for Rob Gronkowski's look, he wore a beige collar shirt that he paired with dark gray pants and sneakers. In one photo, the three-time Super Bowl winner showed off Kostek's cover photo for &quot;Ocean Drive Magazine&quot;. Gronkowski and Kostek first met in 2013 and began dating in 2015.Camille Kostek expressed pride in second opportunity to be on cover for Ocean Drive MagazineCamille Kostek's latest cover shoot for &quot;Ocean Drive Magazine&quot; isn't the second time she has been selected for the opportunity. The experience to appear twice isn't lost on the Sports Illustrated model who recently reflected on the moment. Camille Kostek also thanked everyone who helped her prepare for the cover shoot and helped capture the moment perfectly. &quot;it’s an honor to grace your cover for a second time @oceandrivemag 🩵 @paigepulichino thank you for beautifully executing my message for this cover story and @diegoarmandome for capturing these timeless images. @charlierincs the styling was iconic and @keshiatabaran and @maddyalluremakeup your glam was perfection 🫶🏼 I love getting to work with creatives to bring a vision to life and I’m excited to celebrate this October cover with everyone in Miami this week !&quot; Kostek wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKostek was selected by the publication because of her overall positivity that she shares in everything she does. Kostek also appeared on the &quot;Ocean Drive Magazine&quot; cover in September 2019.