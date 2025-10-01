Rob Gronkowski's GF Camille Kostek achieves another career milestone as SI model makes it to cover of Modern Luxury

Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend, Camille Kostek shared her recent opportunity with Modern Luxury's &quot;Ocean Drive Magazine&quot;. On Wednesday, an Instagram post, she shared a sneak peek with her one million followers of her cover photo shoot for the October edition of &quot;Ocean Drive Magazine&quot;. In the photo, the Sports Illustrated model wore a long sleeved black one piece outfit that had a cutout along the hip. &quot;October Cover for @OceanDriveMag and @ModernLuxury. Link in bio to read the cover story!&quot;-Kostek captioned the Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the caption, Camille Kostek added a statement from &quot;Ocean Drive Magazine&quot; that raved about her. Adding that her positive spirit and great work ethic, led to her being chosen for the cover and represents what they look for in someone to represent their publication. Camille Kostek stupported Kim Kardashian's SKIM collaboration with NikeRob Gronkowski's longtime girlfriend Camille Kostek recently stepped out for event debuting reality star Kim Kardashian's new collaboration. Kardashian's shapewear brand, SKIMS, recently launched a collaboration with sportswear company Nike.Camille Kostek shared photos in a carousel on Instagram showing off her look for the evening. Kostek wore a maroon dress that was sheer near the midsection. She accessorized the look with a leather, animal printed jacket. She finished the look for the SKIMS event with a maroon handbag and maroon heels.&quot;stepping out for the launch of NikeSKIMS 🤎-Kostek wrote View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn a since expired Instagram Story, Kostek shared a glimpse of the launch party. She showed Kim Kardashian addressing those in attendance at the event which was held in New York City. She also shared a photo of her posing alongside Kim Kardashian's younger sister, entrepreneur Khloe Kardashian. She added in the caption how she enjoys catching up with Khloe Kardashian and how she always has the best advice to give. Kim Kardashian's collaboration with Nike has been in production for months but due to manufacturing issues officially launched just last week. The line features active wear for ladies including sleeveless tops and leggings. Combining her brand's shapewear with the sportswear's athletic line for a more custom workout outfit choice.