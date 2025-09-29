  • home icon
  Rob Gronkowski's GF Camille Kostek turns heads in burgundy sheer look with leather coat at Kim K's Skims x Nike launch party [PHOTOS]

Rob Gronkowski's GF Camille Kostek turns heads in burgundy sheer look with leather coat at Kim K's Skims x Nike launch party [PHOTOS]

By Garima
Modified Sep 29, 2025 18:16 GMT
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Boston Celtics - Source: Imagn
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Boston Celtics - Source: Imagn

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, attended Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS x Nike launch party held in New York City on Wednesday. The model and former New England Patriots cheerleader wore a burgundy sheer dress paired with a dark brown leather coat. She shared her look on Instagram on Sunday.

The event celebrated the debut of the NikeSKIMS brand, a collaboration between Nike’s performance gear and SKIMS’ signature body-sculpting style. The launch introduced a 58-piece collection across seven lines, designed to blend functionality with fashion in women’s activewear. The party occurred two days before the collection’s release on Friday.

Meanwhile, Kostek and Gronkowski have been together since meeting in 2013 at a Thanksgiving charity event while volunteering for families in need. Their relationship became public in 2015.

While at the event, Camille Kostek shared a video of Kim Kardashian addressing the people present at the launch party.

"go Kim go,” Kostek captioned the Instagram Story.
Kim Kardashian's event for her latest SKIMS collaboration. (Photo via @camillekostek's Instagram Story)
Kim Kardashian's event for her latest SKIMS collaboration. (Photo via @camillekostek's Instagram Story)

Kardashian was wearing a sheer gray, full-length bodysuit from the collection, styled with coordinating high-waisted briefs and a sports bra underneath. She finished off the look with a matching bandana and a pair of high heels.

Meanwhile, Kostek shared another story, where she is alongside Khloe Kardashian in the picture. She wrote:

"the kindest heart & gives the best advice. Forever a fan of you @khloekardashian"
Kostek posed with Khloe Kardashian at the SKIMS event. (Photo via Camille Kostek's Instagram Story)
Kostek posed with Khloe Kardashian at the SKIMS event. (Photo via Camille Kostek's Instagram Story)

Camille Kostek took a trip to Italy in August

Camille Kostek celebrated her summer relaxing beside Lake Como in Italy in August. She shared several pictures of her trip on Instagram, where she is on a boat, lounging and enjoying the sights as the boat cruised through the water. She wore a white co-ord cover-up set and printed swimwear underneath.

“What's your ideal morning ? Me : this 🇮🇹,” she wrote as the caption.
Given her adventurous spirit, more such glamorous moments from her are sure to come.

Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

