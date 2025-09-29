Rob Gronkowski's GF Camille Kostek turns heads in burgundy sheer look with leather coat at Kim K's Skims x Nike launch party [PHOTOS]

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, attended Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS x Nike launch party held in New York City on Wednesday. The model and former New England Patriots cheerleader wore a burgundy sheer dress paired with a dark brown leather coat. She shared her look on Instagram on Sunday. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe event celebrated the debut of the NikeSKIMS brand, a collaboration between Nike’s performance gear and SKIMS’ signature body-sculpting style. The launch introduced a 58-piece collection across seven lines, designed to blend functionality with fashion in women’s activewear. The party occurred two days before the collection’s release on Friday.Meanwhile, Kostek and Gronkowski have been together since meeting in 2013 at a Thanksgiving charity event while volunteering for families in need. Their relationship became public in 2015.While at the event, Camille Kostek shared a video of Kim Kardashian addressing the people present at the launch party.&quot;go Kim go,” Kostek captioned the Instagram Story.Kim Kardashian's event for her latest SKIMS collaboration. (Photo via @camillekostek's Instagram Story)Kardashian was wearing a sheer gray, full-length bodysuit from the collection, styled with coordinating high-waisted briefs and a sports bra underneath. She finished off the look with a matching bandana and a pair of high heels.Meanwhile, Kostek shared another story, where she is alongside Khloe Kardashian in the picture. She wrote:&quot;the kindest heart &amp; gives the best advice. Forever a fan of you @khloekardashian&quot;Kostek posed with Khloe Kardashian at the SKIMS event. (Photo via Camille Kostek's Instagram Story)Also Read: Rob Gronkowski's gf Camille drops 4-word message after running into Russell Wilson's wife CiaraCamille Kostek took a trip to Italy in AugustCamille Kostek celebrated her summer relaxing beside Lake Como in Italy in August. She shared several pictures of her trip on Instagram, where she is on a boat, lounging and enjoying the sights as the boat cruised through the water. She wore a white co-ord cover-up set and printed swimwear underneath.“What's your ideal morning ? Me : this 🇮🇹,” she wrote as the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGiven her adventurous spirit, more such glamorous moments from her are sure to come.Also Read: Rob Gronkowski's gf Camille drops heartfelt message for Julian Edelman's Patriots HOF induction