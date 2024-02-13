Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek says she was kept in the cold over Brittany Mahomes' SI Swimsuit debut

Sports Illustrated announced that Brittany Mahomes will make her debut in the 2024 edition of the Swimsuit Edition. Now, it has been revealed that the news was kept so tight-lipped that not even other Sports Illustrated models knew about it.

Camille Kostek, who has appeared in Sports Illustrated since 2018 was asked by TMZ at the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party about Mahomes debut. She said that she and the other models were kept in the dark about who would be the newest addition to the issue.

"The crazy part is, you never know who's going to be announced, so I found out the same way everyone else does."

Camille Kostek also added that she is so happy for Brittany Mahomes and that she believes that this could just be the start of a modeling career if she wants one.

She will appear in the 60th Anniversary Edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. The publication chose Mahomes to appear due to the way she uses her platform to help empower women.

Brittany Mahomes is 'unapologetically' herself in SI debut

Brittany Mahomes is a former collegiate and professional soccer player and fitness expert. She is also the wife of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and a mom to their two small children.

Not to mention, she is also the co-owner of the NWSL's Kansas City Current, a women's soccer team that will be the first to have a stadium specifically built for a women's team. All of those aspects led to Sports Illustrated choosing her for the May 2024 edition.

In the Sports Illustrated's Instagram feature on Brittany Mahomes, they call her 'unapologetically' herself and continue to be who she is amidst the backlash she sometimes receives.

Mahomes joins Camille Kostek, Christen Harper, Olivia Culpo and Gisele Bundchen in a small group of NFL significant others who got featured in the publication.