Rob Gronkowski steals the show with skydiving while Mac Jones, Patriots fumble in Week 10

New England Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski has always been the life of the party. The future Hall of Famer has built a reputation out of making tough catches, excelling at tough blocking assignments, getting into the endzone, and having the time of his life.

Since retiring from the NFL, Gronkowski has joined FOX Sports as an analyst, and even in his new career, the four-time Super Bowl champion found a way to showcase his wild side.

Before joining the FOX Sports crew ahead of the network's Week 10 coverage, Gronkowski went skydiving from 11,000 feet. Check out the footage of his wild adventure:

After landing, Gronkowski celebrated with a 'Gronk Spike' and described it as 'one of the best experiences of my life.' The enigmatic superstar knows how to make an entrance.

Rob Gronkowski's Patriots whimper in Germany

While Rob Gronkowski was having the time of his life, his former team, the New England Patriots, hit rock bottom after losing 10-6 to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany in the first game on NFL Sunday in Week 10.

Quarterback Mac Jones had another disastrous outing, finishing the game with 170 passing yards and an interception, as the Patriots finished a game with under seven points for the third time in 10 games this season.

The Patriots dropped to 2-8, the worst mark in Robert Kraft's 30 years as the team's owner. New England climbed to third on the 2024 NFL Draft board, a stunning fall from grace for the most successful team in league history.

The pressure on Bill Belichick, who was reportedly on the hot seat before the Patriots' trip to Germany, may now have become insurmountable, with rumors suggesting that New England is looking to move on from their longest-serving head coach.

Kraft, who was despondent before the game, may have finally had enough of his team's dismal state and could look to make big changes during the Patriots' bye week. The Patriots are staring at a second straight losing season and a third in four campaigns. Since Tom Brady's exit in 2020 and his subsequent team-up with Rob Gronkowski in Tampa, the Patriots have played only one playoff game, losing 47-17 to division rivals Buffalo Bills.

The greatest dynasty of the 21st century in American sports is left in ruins and it's surely time for a full-scale rebuild in New England.