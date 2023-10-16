Rob Gronkowski wants Travis Kelce's "unbelievable hips" and Taylor Swift at 2024 Super Bowl party

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift seem to have earned their official invite to Rob Gronkowski's Super Bowl party.

Taking over social media for a few weeks, everyone has been curious to see more of the new rumored couple. However, both Kelce and Swift have maintained their respective privacy.

Of course, that hasn't stopped the retired Super Bowl champion from extending an invitation. In fact, Gronkowski is convinced it were the fellow tight end's impressive dance moves that won Taylor over.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Gronkowski said:

"And for some reason if you're not in the Super Bowl this year, come to Gronk Beach this year. Bring Taylor Swift if you want to come. She can perform a song with you dancing on the stage while two greatest tight ends are grooving together baby."

Of course, Gronk also believes that it was Kelce's moves that ended up giving him an advantage to win over Swift. Even Travis Kelce and Gronk hit it off after the Kansas City Chiefs star attended his party.

"I love Travis Kelce. We met each other a couple of times, real quick, but he came to Gronk Beach when it was in Vegas for the Draft a year and a half ago. Two greatest tight ends got to meet."

The former Buccaneers TE added:

"Let me tell you, he can move. He got hips for days and I'm pretty sure that's why he got to pick up Taylor Swift. Unbelievable hips. He can move, he can grove. Touchdown dances."

While the possibility for both Kelce and Swift at the party is slim, one can certainly hope for more appearences in the future.

Interestingly, Swift was one of the artist in the running for performing at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show. However, the reports remained speculations, with Usher being announced for the Super Bowl a few months later.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been enjoying date nights in NYC

Following their initial appearence in Kansas City, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been hanging out in New York City.

The two celebrities went viral for holding hands, which was a couple of hours after Kelce was spotted near her residence in the city.

Few hours later and after the Philadelphia Eagles-New York Jets game, new photos of Travis Kelce on a date with Swift were shared.

Though their outfits were different, the two maintained a similar vibe, as they smiled into the cameras.

That being said, Swift has also been to three Chiefs games this season. With her concert approaching, we can expect to see Travis at the Eras Tour again.