Rob Gronkowski weighs in as Pacers pull off miraculous 17-point fourth-quarter comeback against Knicks

It seems like Rob Gronkowski has been busy keeping up with the NBA after hanging up his helmet. Gronk is usually seen posting on X about the happenings in the thunderous world of basketball. When not on X, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots tight end has been spotted enjoying games court-side.

Ad

On Wednesday, the Indiana Pacers met the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the Conference Finals. The Knicks dominated most of the game, but the Pacers pulled off a miraculous comeback.

Indiana was down by 9 points in the final 60 seconds of the game. Everyone thought that the Knicks were going to walk away with the win, but then the Pacers made their largest comeback in the final minute of the fourth quarter and ended the game with a score of 135-138.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Like all the fans watching worldwide, Rob Gronkowski was also impressed by the Pacers' unreal comeback.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"And then the Pacers finished the 4th quarter somehow shooting better than they did to start the game," Gronk wrote on X. "A very majestic shooting performance to start the game and end it. Impressive."

Check out Gronk's post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rob Gronkowski recently opened up about his financial planning

Rob Gronkowski had an illustrious NFL career. The TE won four Super Bowls and earned a whopping $70,629,507 from the league. However, he recently revealed that he hasn't spent a dime from his NFL salary.

In an appearance on the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast, Grownkowski opened up about the rumors of him not spending much money.

Ad

"Technically, I'm very frugal, you know. I lived with a roommate my first couple of years. I didn't know how long the NFL was gonna last. I was a second-round pick, so it was like a four-year, $4 million deal. And I was like, if I play this contract out, I'll be set for life."

Ad

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

Rob Gronkowski retired at the age of 32, which is very young for a famous athlete like him. The fans miss seeing him score touchdowns after receiving passes from the GOAT, Tom Brady. But at the end of the day, Gronk seems content with his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gurjyot Singh Dadial Know More