NBA superstar Damian Lillard was recently traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. Throughout the offseason, it felt like the point guard would join the Miami Heat, but instead, the Portland Trail Blazers sent him to the Bucks in a three-team trade.

The Blazers got DeAndre Ayton, Jrue Holiday, Toumani Camara, a 2029 first-round pick from the Bucks, and Bucks pick swap in return for Lillard, Keon Johnson, Nasir Little, and Jusuf Nurkic.

This trade sent shockwaves around the NBA world, and even some NFL stars were left stunned. Former first-overall pick Robert Griffin III said he was happy to see Damian Lillard on a new team but didn't like how the Blazers sent him to Milwaukee instead of Miami.

Here's what Griffin said:

"Dame wanted to go to Miami and they sent this man to Milwaukee. Gonna be fun to watch with Giannis but that’s dirty work by Portland."

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin also showed his excitement about Lillard's trade to the Bucks via a post on X formerly known as Twitter.

Shannon Sharpe also gave his views on the trade as yesterday on First Take he expressed how lethal the duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lillard will be.

Former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker and current Fox Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho said that Lillard is the ideal second-best player on a championship team. He explained how the trio of Lillard, Giannis, and Middleton could possibly win the championship this upcoming season.

On the other hand, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey wasn't fazed by Lillard's trade to the Bucks.

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey is also excited to see Lillard ending up in Milwaukee.

Damian Lillard and the Bucks will be tough to beat in the East

After the Boston Celtics traded for Kristaps Porzingis they became the clear-cut favorite to win the Eastern Conference. However, the Lillard trade has put the Bucks back in the driving seat.

The duo of Giannis and Lillard is capable of defeating any team, and given how hungry both players are for success, the Bucks should now be the favorites to win the East.

Last season, Lillard played 58 games in which he averaged 32.2 points, 7.3 assists, and 4.8 rebounds. On the other hand, Giannis played 63 games and averaged 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

If they are able to stay healthy, the Bucks under new head coach Adrian Griffin will be quite fun to watch.