There are less than three weeks left for the 2025 NFL Draft. Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are two of the highest-rated quarterbacks in this year's draft class, but there are several others who can make an impact in the league.

Last season's draft saw Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Bo Nix, J.J. McCarthy, and Michael Penix Jr. getting drafted in the first round. The quarterbacks available in the 2025 Draft aren't viewed as talented as them, which is why there has been a negative perception around them.

Former NFL QB Robert Griffin III, the second overall pick of the 2012 Draft, recently defended the quarterbacks available in the upcoming draft. He posted a video on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account and explained how this year's draft class has "the most battle-tested" quarterbacks ever.

"I think this quarterback class of 2025 is the most battle-tested ever, " Griffin said. "Let me explain to you what I mean. Shedeur Sanders turned around two college programs, Jackson State and Colorado, with six different offensive coordinators. Cam Ward turned around two programs and excelled at three after being a no-star recruit coming out of high school."

"Jaxson Dart broke all of Eli Manning's records, led them to back-to-back 10-win seasons and their first 11-win season in school history after leaving USC to go to the vaunted SEC..."

Griffin also discussed how Jalen Milroe bounced back after being benched by Alabama in 2023. He mentioned Will Howard, who led Ohio State to a National Championship before declaring for the draft after impressing for Kansas.

Griffin was not done. The 35-year-old went on, praising Riley Leonard, Kyle McCord, and Dillon Gabriel, all of whom played for multiple colleges in their career. The 2025 QB draft class might not be as star-studded as some of the previous editions, but teams across the league could end up getting valuable and gritty players this year, who they will go on to value later on.

Shedeur Sanders will likely be among the three QBs to get selected in the first round

As of now, Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, and Jaxson Dart are expected to get selected in the first round of the 2025 Draft.

The Tennessee Titans will likely draft Ward with the first overall pick, while Sanders could be selected by the New Orleans Saints with the ninth overall pick.

Shedeur Sanders: Nebraska v Colorado - Source: Getty

Dart should get his name getting called late in the first round. The Pittsburgh Steelers, who have the 21st overall pick, could make a bid for the Ole Miss star.

The New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns also need a young quarterback. They may try to get either Dart, Jalen Milroe or Tyler Shough.

