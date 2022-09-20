Robert Griffin III's wife Grete had the perfect response for 'thirsty women' in her husband's DMs

Being a retired NFL star comes with its own set of challenges for Robert Griffin III. Some of them seem to be unwanted messages from women on social media. Thankfully, his wife Grete is right there to keep the unnecessary attention away.

Grete uploaded a recent TikTok video, where she spoke of women contacting her husband on social media. The fitness trainer always uploads various videos and photos on Instagram, mostly featuring Robert Griffin and their kids.

According to Grete, these women do not know that she runs his account. As a result, these 'thirsty' women are messaging her, and not Griffin.

“Thirsty women in my husbands [sic] DM’s not knowing I run his social media,” Grete wrote.

The former QB was there to support his wife on the platform. He added a string of emojis while also complimenting her.

“You the best!!!” Griffin said.

When did Robert Griffin III and his wife meet?

Grete and Griffin had been dating since 2016. Their relationship began after the NFL star's divorce. They were engaged in 2017, and married in 2018. As of now, they have two daughters together. While their first daughter was born in 2017, the second child was welcomed in 2019.

This year, Griffin and Grete are expecting their third child together. They often post pics with the Grete showing off her baby bump, excited about another addition to their family.

Earlier this month, Grete also became an American citizen. Robert Griffin was excited about the new chapter in his wife's life, sharing a photo which features the country's flag and Grete caressing her baby bump.

Grete, who is from Estonia, was a heptathlete for her country. She competed in various international events, including the World Junior Championships and the European U23 Championships.

In 2012, she started studying at Florida State University, playing on their track and field team. No longer competing, Grete is now an entrepreneur and fitness trainer. She started her own company 'Glow Fitness' during the pandemic, urging everyone to get creative with their workouts.

Always active on Instagram and social media, fans seem excited to see Grete and Griffin sharing tidbits from their life.

