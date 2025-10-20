Robert Griffin III shares honest feelings after Jayden Daniels’ mom takes issue with Commanders QB comparisons

The Robert Griffin III and Jayden Daniels eras with the Washington Commanders debuted more than a decade apart, but both have had early careers worth remembering. However, drawing a line between the two is unwanted, at least to the young quarterback's mother.Daniels' mother posted on X on Sunday, requesting fans to &quot;stop manifesting RGIII&quot; on her son, seemingly referencing the disastrous injury that essentially ended Griffin's rise with the Commanders in the early 2010s. Griffin spotted the request and publicly responded.&quot;I wish you would stop manifesting RGIII on my son. Words are powerful and that's all that's talked about,&quot; Daniels' mother posted.&quot;I have always supported Jayden Daniels and want nothing but the best for him,&quot; Robert Griffin responded. &quot;Being QB1 in Washington DC comes with an intense spotlight that I know well. You love your son and the real fans do to. I want a long healthy career for him. He will always have my support.&quot;Daniels has missed two games this season, missing matchups against the Las Vegas Raiders and the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 and 4. Daniels suffered another injury against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7, failing to finish the contest out of caution in a game that appeared to be already decided.Jayden Daniels nears passing Robert Griffin III career milestonesJayden Daniels at Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys - Source: GettyWhile the young Washington Commanders quarterback facing injury concerns is not something for fans to be excited about, Jayden Daniels finds himself getting close to catching Griffin in multiple categories. Daniels is 14-8 in his career and is within three wins of passing the former Commanders quarterback in career wins.Daniels has played in 22 games, while Griffin saw action in 56 games and recorded a 16-26 starting record.Griffin and Daniels are currently tied in pass yards per attempt, but Griffin has the edge in rush yards per attempt by a margin of 5.7 yards per carry to 5.9. However, Daniels is gaining on Griffin in multiple categories on the ground.Heading into Week 8, the Commanders quarterback needs only four rush touchdowns to pass Griffin's career best in the category. He also needs just 708 rushing yards in his career to pass Griffin as well.Griffin still holds a ten-touchdown lead in career passing touchdowns.Daniels has the chance to pass Griffin in many areas this season if he can get back on the field. Will the second-year quarterback manage to do so?