  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Robert Griffin III shares honest feelings after Jayden Daniels’ mom takes issue with Commanders QB comparisons

Robert Griffin III shares honest feelings after Jayden Daniels’ mom takes issue with Commanders QB comparisons

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Oct 20, 2025 14:30 GMT
Robert Griffin III shares honest feelings after Jayden Daniels&rsquo; mom takes issue with Commanders QB comparisons - Source: Getty/Imagn
Robert Griffin III shares honest feelings after Jayden Daniels’ mom takes issue with Commanders QB comparisons - Source: Getty/Imagn

The Robert Griffin III and Jayden Daniels eras with the Washington Commanders debuted more than a decade apart, but both have had early careers worth remembering. However, drawing a line between the two is unwanted, at least to the young quarterback's mother.

Ad

Daniels' mother posted on X on Sunday, requesting fans to "stop manifesting RGIII" on her son, seemingly referencing the disastrous injury that essentially ended Griffin's rise with the Commanders in the early 2010s. Griffin spotted the request and publicly responded.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I wish you would stop manifesting RGIII on my son. Words are powerful and that's all that's talked about," Daniels' mother posted.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I have always supported Jayden Daniels and want nothing but the best for him," Robert Griffin responded. "Being QB1 in Washington DC comes with an intense spotlight that I know well. You love your son and the real fans do to. I want a long healthy career for him. He will always have my support."
Ad

Daniels has missed two games this season, missing matchups against the Las Vegas Raiders and the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 and 4. Daniels suffered another injury against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7, failing to finish the contest out of caution in a game that appeared to be already decided.

Jayden Daniels nears passing Robert Griffin III career milestones

Jayden Daniels at Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty
Jayden Daniels at Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty

While the young Washington Commanders quarterback facing injury concerns is not something for fans to be excited about, Jayden Daniels finds himself getting close to catching Griffin in multiple categories. Daniels is 14-8 in his career and is within three wins of passing the former Commanders quarterback in career wins.

Ad

Daniels has played in 22 games, while Griffin saw action in 56 games and recorded a 16-26 starting record.

Griffin and Daniels are currently tied in pass yards per attempt, but Griffin has the edge in rush yards per attempt by a margin of 5.7 yards per carry to 5.9. However, Daniels is gaining on Griffin in multiple categories on the ground.

Heading into Week 8, the Commanders quarterback needs only four rush touchdowns to pass Griffin's career best in the category. He also needs just 708 rushing yards in his career to pass Griffin as well.

Ad

Griffin still holds a ten-touchdown lead in career passing touchdowns.

Daniels has the chance to pass Griffin in many areas this season if he can get back on the field. Will the second-year quarterback manage to do so?

About the author
Ian Van Roy

Ian Van Roy

Twitter icon

Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.

He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.

Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.

He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.

In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors.

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Quick Links

Edited by Ian Van Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications