"It's humanized her": Robert Griffin III speaks on NFL, Travis Kelce's impact on Taylor Swift's public persona

Taylor Swift has made a huge impact on the NFL in the recently concluded season. She brought together her loyal fanbase, also known as Swifties, with the NFL community and introduced her music to fans of the sport. However, some argue that her public image has been enhanced by her relationship with Travis Kelce, her boyfriend.

Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III discussed how the All-Pro has made a difference on the "Bad Blood" singer:

"Like yes, I do believe that Taylor Swift has done great things for the NFL this season just from who she's bringing to watch the broadcast. But I also think that the NFL and Travis have done monumental things for Taylor Swift as well. I think it's humanized her even more."

The former Baltimore Ravens quarterback highlighted that Swift chugging a beer on the jumbotron at Allegiant Stadium was something not expected from the pop superstar.

"I feel like chugging a beer on the jumbotron is not something you associate with the woman who's singing "Sweeter than Fiction" you know what I'm saying?" he said.

Swift has been Travis' No. 1 fan during the season, flying from Toyko to Vegas to watch Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in Vegas.

Swift and Kelce hosted a Super Bowl afterparty in Vegas at the XS Nightclub that was one for the ages. Travis' older brother, Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce, donned a luchador mask and was the life of the party. Travis took to the DJ booth with superstar DJ Marshmello and teammate Patrick Mahomes.

However, the couple had a romantic moment on the dancefloor together when her 2008 hit "Love Story" played during the afterparty. They even shared a kiss, as if just both of them were there.

Other guests at the star-studded event included BFFs Brittany Mahomes and Blake Lively. Without question, Swift and Kelce's "Love Story" has captivated the NFL with no end in sight.

How many of Travis Kelce and the Chiefs games did Taylor Swift attend?

Swift attended 13 Chiefs games in 2023, including all four postseason matchups. Her debut appearance was in September 2023, when the Chiefs hosted the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium.

According to Nielsen, two of the four highest-rated SNF games this season were attended by Swift in Week Four against the Jets and Week 13 versus the Packers. The AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens was the highest-rated AFC Championship game ever watched, with nearly 55 million viewers.

The "Karma" singer was seen on the field with Kelce after the win. Time will tell if Taylor Swift's impact will continue to bolster NFL viewership next season.