Jason Kelce responds to Dallas family's demand over returning luchador mask from Chiefs' Super Bowl after-party

Jason Kelce was seen wearing a luchador mask at the Chiefs Super Bowl after-party. Little did fans know, the mask was an unplanned part of his outfit. A Dallas family says the mask Kelce wore at the party belonged to their eight-year-old son, Elijah Smith, and they'd love to get it back.

Elijah's parents stated that the mask is a good luck charm and would love to get it back. Elijah talked about the mask in an interview with NBC Dallas - Fort Worth:

"I gave him my mask and then he dropped it and then picked it back up. Then I got a picture with him wearing it and then I just hung out next to them for five to ten minutes, they were dancing and everything."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

His dad, Thad, asked Kelce to return the mask and apologized he is not a Philadelphia Eagles fan.

"The only thing is, Jason if you're listening, we just need the mask back before the season starts. Because it's a lucky mask, and so the Chiefs need the luck. I'm sorry we're not Eagles fans."

Several videos are making their rounds on social media, showing the Eagles star partying in the mask while celebrating his brother Travis Kelce's Super Bowl victory.

Jason Kelce talked about how he discovered the mask on the floor at the after-party and picked it up on a recent episode of the New Heights podcast:

"There's something about finding that luchador mask that really just transformed the night. It really did. It was insane."

The Smiths say their son wore it at last year's Super Bowl after-party. That's when Chiefs defensive back Trent McDuffie autographed it.

Who hosted the Super Bowl after-party attended by Jason Kelce?

The after-party was hosted by Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce and his girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift. It was held at the XS Nightclub in Las Vegas.

Travis' teammate, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, were there. Also, actress and Swift's BFF, Blake Lively, joined the fun.

Travis and Jason Kelce joined superstar DJ Marshmello in the booth and kept the party going in the early hours of the following day. There were several viral moments, notably Travis and Taylor sharing a kiss on the dancefloor while her song "Love Story" played.