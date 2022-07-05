“I am ready to go right now" - RGIII gets candid about potential NFL return

Robert Griffin III, better known as RG3, played in the NFL from 2012-2020. The former first-round pick won the Heisman in college at his time in Baylor. He had a few good seasons early on in his career with the Washington Redskins, including winning Rookie of the Year.

While Griffin was out of the league last year for the first time in his career, he said he's ready to go, if given another opportunity to play in the NFL.

Griffin said:

“I still love to play, but right now I am just focused on doing the best as I can as a storyteller and giving back to football as much as I can.”

“Sometimes, we don’t know that God has a calling for us in a certain area until we do it. This is something that has been natural for me. Now, I just feel like it is on me and the people around me to continue to hold me accountable to be the guy that I know that I am.

"To be a storyteller. To tell guy’s stories the right way. That is a big point of emphasis for me. I am trying to aid these guys and give back to the sport - not take away from it. It is not about me, it is about the guys that are playing.”

Griffin added that he is ready to go right now, even though he has a different schedule. He's still in shape and good to go if he gets that call.

Griffin added:

“I am ready to go right now. I train every day. I throw and workout. I know what it takes to get my body ready and I am doing those things. Yes, it is a little bit tougher when you are flying around everywhere doing stuff for TV, but when you really want something, you make it work. So, if I get that call this year, next year, or five years from now I will be ready to play.”

Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens

While a comeback may be a long stretch, he isn't too far removed from the game. RG3 missed last season but played in four games during the 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens. He saw minimal action, but he still saw the field in meaningful snaps less than two years ago.

In 2021, he had one of the best rookie seasons of all-time.

He threw for 3,200 yards, 20 touchdowns, rushed for 815 yards and added 7 rushing touchdowns.

While he may never go back to that, RG3 could potentially find himself on a roster in the near future.

