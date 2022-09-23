"So Aaron hates him?" - Aaron Rodgers claiming golfer Jerry Kelly is like a brother to him prompts NFL fans to bring up QB's tough relationship with own brother

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has given some insight into his relationship with pro golfer Jerry Kelly, claiming he is "like a brother" to the 38-year-old.

The pair’s relationship began back in 2013 when they played together for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The bond between the pair simply grew from there.

When NFL fans saw the social media post with Rodgers saying that Kelly is like a brother to him, fans immediately drew parallels between Rodgers' real family and Kelly. One fan posted, "So Aaron hates him," a reference to the quarterback's estranged relationship with his own brother.

"So Aaron hates him?"

As expected, other NFL fans gave their thoughts on Rodgers' statement regarding his relationship with the pro golfer.

Jared @GeneJared @ChampionsTour @PGATOUR @packers @AaronRodgers12 @jerrykelly13pga @attproam This is an extremely strange relationship considering how cool and grounded Jerry Kelly is and how self absorbed and obnoxious Rodgers is @ChampionsTour @PGATOUR @packers @AaronRodgers12 @jerrykelly13pga @attproam This is an extremely strange relationship considering how cool and grounded Jerry Kelly is and how self absorbed and obnoxious Rodgers is

Fiona Hooley @HooleyFiona @RobDemovsky He said the same thing about Davante Adams. I wouldn’t take that as a compliment as Aaron doesn’t like his brother?! @RobDemovsky He said the same thing about Davante Adams. I wouldn’t take that as a compliment as Aaron doesn’t like his brother?!

In a piece written by Bob McClellam for pgatour.com, Rodgers opened up about his relationship with Kelly.

Rodgers said:

“He’s been like a brother to me. He has such a big heart, and he loves, you know, providing experiences and special dinners, and being the toastmaster at dinner. He’s just a really, really sweet person, and he and his wife have been great friends to me for a long time.”

What led to Rodgers' estrangement from his family?

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions

Everyone knows about the public feud between the 38-year-old and his brother Jordan, which is why his comments about Kelly have gotten the reaction they have. The Packers star skipped out on his brother's wedding as well, which did not go down too well in the family.

Even to this day, some reports have said that the brothers have patched things up, while others have said that the pair are still not speaking. His interview with then-girlfriend Danica Patrick lifted the lid on how he became estranged from his family, with God being at the center of it.

Rodgers said in his interview with Patrick that high school was the moment when he questioned his family's faith.

“High school for sure,” he said. “ I had two groups I was going to, my church on Sundays and to Young Life on Mondays, and Young Life welcomed everyone. It’s like come as you are. Be there at 7:29, and be ready for some fun, and it was fun. We had a great time.”

“Church on Sundays was more, you know, make sure you dress a certain way. Don’t bring that person. This person’s going to get looked at strangely if they show up,” he added. "I think it’s very black and white in a binary sense, but I don’t think it’s very welcoming. Religion can be a crutch, can be something that people have to have to make themselves feel better.”

His comments regarding Kelly have clearly caught some people off guard due to his relationship, or lack thereof, with his own family. But for the Packers star, he is happy being who he is and is comfortable being in his own skin and being the type of person he wants to be, not what others want him to be.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the pgatour.com and the Danica Patrick podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far