Aaron Rodgers provides fresh perspective on his "COVID-time toe injury"

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is gearing up for an NFC Divisional matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. After a superb season in which many have crowned him the NFL MVP, the 38-year-old is in career-best form heading into the postseason.

Rodgers returned to The Pat McAfee Show for his weekly appearance and gave fresh insight into the time he dealt with COVID and with the mysterious toe injury that had the entire NFL world talking.

"So it was a COVID injury," Rodgers said. "Rather COVID time injury, but not COVID toe. I think all that needs to be said has been. As far as how it's feeling. It feels really good."

"There's still some achiness from time to time," the Green Bay quarterback continued, "but I think at this point, I'm as close to a 100 percent as I'm gonna get for the rest of the season. So it's not an issue. I've been practicing every single day. Now, you know, there's a little discomfort, but I feel good."

Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers in position for Super Bowl run

After their opening week debacle at the hands of the New Orleans Saints, the world was caving in around Green Bay. Rodgers' playing future was murky at best after he stated at training camp that he was 50-50 on playing or retiring. Later, his vaccination stance led many to think he would be a distraction to his team.

However, that has not been the case. Green Bay's No. 12 has been in scintillating form over the course of the season and is a favorite for the MVP honor. His 4,117 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions have led the Packers to a division title, the NFC's No. 1 seed and a 13-3 record.

While his future beyond this season is unknown, with several teams thought to be interested in acquiring his services, there have been instances where the 38-year-old has been in good spirits about the team and his future.

That is not to say that he will not move on at season's end, but there is hope for Packers fans that the future Hall of Famer will stick around for a while longer.

A Super Bowl win for the Packers quarterback would certainly make it hard for him to leave his current set-up, and with how the team is playing, the image of the reigning NFL MVP hoisting the Lombardi Trophy is a real possibility.

