"Stir some s**t up" - Aaron Rodgers confesses he and Davante Adams are guilty of clout hunting 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn't had a quiet offseason. The quarterback has been a constant presence in the headlines for months now.

Rodgers recently made an appearance on the Barstool Sports Pardon My Take podcast and made an interesting share involving his former teammate, Davante Adams.

Here's what the Green Bay stalwart had to say:

"Every now and then, there's a situation where you might, you know, push the send button before counting to 10 and talking to a friend and making sure this is something you want to put out there. And I think we're all probably guilty of that - you for sure. I've read some of yours. I mean, do you want to get into one? That's the one that, Davante, was him and I kind of put our heads together and, you know, want to stir some s**t up."

The idea that Rodgers occasionally likes to stir the pot is no surprise. He's gained a well-deserved reputation over his career for being slightly aloof, and has been repeatedly accused of manipulating situations to benefit himself.

However, it may be the first time that Rodgers has openly admitted to such actions, while also managing to drag a former teammate into the mix. The quarterback is certainly not the first to employ such tactics, and he won't be the last.

Will this be the year that Aaron Rodgers finally wins another Super Bowl?

Super Bowl XLV MVP And Winning Head Coach - Press Conference

After the Green Bay Packers overcame the Pittsburgh Steelers to win Super Bowl XLV, some believed this would be the start of a Rodgers-led dynasty for the Packers. However, that was a decade ago and Rodgers is yet to even reach another Super Bowl, let alone win one.

Personal accolades have not been in short supply for the four-time MVP, but that has not translated to team success. Will this finally be the year for the quarterback? With his long-time comfort blanket, Davante Adams, now plying his trade in Sin City, many think the task for the Packers has become a lot more difficult.

However, Green Bay certainly have hope in Matt LaFleur, one of the best young coaches in the NFL. LeFleur has broken multiple records as he has racked up numerous wins since replacing Mike McCarthy.

Their offense, marshaled by their veteran quarterback, is sure to be near the top of the standings once again. The unit features talent in the likes of Aaron Jones, Allen Lazard and rookie Christian Watson.

The Green Bay defense could well be the surprise package of the season. They have excellent depth across the board and many analysts expect them to rank in the top 10. It may very well be now or never for the veteran shot-caller as time is quickly ticking away on his career.

