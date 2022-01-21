"That was so gangsta" - Aaron Rodgers recalls exchange with Kobe Bryant in Lakers locker room

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is gearing up for a divisional round playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night. However, the 38-year-old has taken some time out of his busy schedule, appearing on a segment for Sportsnet with Cabbie Richards where he was seen throwing footballs at drones in a Jeopardy-style show.

Rodgers was also given Cabbie's patented "Give a F**** Meter" and was asked a series of questions, including what it was like to meet important figures like the Dalai Lama and Barack Obama, as well as NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Green Bay's No. 12 gave an insight into what it was like to meet Bryant after he was invited into the locker room following an NBA game.

"He invited me back into the locker room and they played Milwaukee years and years ago," Rodgers said. "And he was in there in this Italian suit, smoking cigar. It was like, that's so gangsta. It was so good. Just the energy that he had, and he commanded. And that's what charismatic people do. They give you that nostalgic remembrance."

It is certainly a worthy memory of the NBA legend who tragically lost his life in January 2020 after a helicopter he was traveling in crashed into a hillside in California.

Aaron Rodgers aiming for Super Bowl run

The Green Bay Packers ended the year with a 13-4 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The team had a bye in the first round of the playoffs and will now welcome Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francicso 49ers.

For Green Bay's No. 12, nothing other than a Super Bowl victory would suffice after a superb individual season. The reigning NFL MVP tossed 37 touchdowns to just four interceptions and is one of the favorites for the MVP award.

With a week off and the team welcoming back some big names including Jaire Alexander and Za'Darius Smith, the Packers are getting healthy at the right time of the year.

With Rodgers' future still up in the air, many feel that a Super Bowl win would be just the tonic to make the future Hall of Famer stay with the franchise. First, however, they must get to the NFL's ultimate game and then win it, which is easier said than done.

However, with a quarterback with the talent of Rodgers, it is easy to understand why the Packers are one of the favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in a couple of weeks' time.

