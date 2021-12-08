Will Packers O-linesman David Bakhtiari return in Week 14? Aaron Rodgers provides telling update

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is gearing up for a divisional matchup against the Chicago Bears after having the bye. For Rodgers and several Packers starters, the bye came at the perfect time.

Rodgers has been dealing with a toe injury that has hampered his movement during games. Other players such as offensive lineman David Bakhtiari, Jaire Alexander and Za'darius Smith used the bye week to get ahead in their rehab in hopes of returning to the field this season.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show as he does every Tuesday, Rodgers was asked about Bakhtiari and his potential return. Rodgers stated that it is unlikely Bakhtiari will see the field in Week 14.

"I don't think he's coming back this week. I don't think that's gonna happen. But you never know," Rodgers said.

"We've had starters miss games, him being one of them. I've talked at length about his very empty promise to come back on Week 1 (of the 2021 NFL season). If I were to come back and play for the Packers, this year, that was his promise to me in the offseason."

Bakhtiari is on the comeback trail after tearing the ACL in his left knee. He was hopeful of returning earlier in the season, but it appears the Packers are taking a slow approach with their star tackle.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that Bakhtiari could potentially return to practice this week along with Alexander and Smith.

Bakhtiari was activated from the PUP list on November 10, but has not practiced since November 11 as he had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. He injured his knee in Week 17 of last season, so the thought of him returning within a year is hopeful at best.

The Packers, who currently sit at 9-3 on the season, are positioning themselves for a tilt at the Super Bowl. Such has been their form this season, there is no rush to get all three stars back into the team. Rushing these players back could easily result in another setback, which would hinder their chances of making a return for the playoffs.

In Rodgers' case, Packers fans would have hoped that the bye week was used to heal his toe injury, as any hope the organization has of lifting the Lombardi Trophy rests on his shoulders.

