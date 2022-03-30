NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addresses why league introduced new overtime rule

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the league's new overtime rule change.

The league announced on Tuesday that the owners approved a change that would see both teams get one possession each should a playoff game reach overtime.

Speaking at the NFL Annual Meeting, commissioner Goodell gave his thoughts on why the rules were changed. Goodell said:

“I think what really drove the decision was the database ultimately and looking at the facts and what’s happened. Where we saw that most having an influence was I think 12 games in the postseason being in overtime, seven of which I believe were won on the first possession. When you see that, that’s the type of thing that I think our coaches and everyone looked at, this is an issue in the postseason we should deal with."

Jim Wyatt @jwyattsports Roger Goodell on the change to the overtime rule for the postseason. Roger Goodell on the change to the overtime rule for the postseason. https://t.co/ADAXtZbsHL

The previous rules had been the subject of much debate with many players and former players on both sides. Some argued that both teams deserve a possession each, while others claimed that it is up to the defense to stop the opposing team.

The game that caused widespread displeasure with overtime rules

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

The AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs last season was perhaps the best game of football in the last few years. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs advanced to the AFC Championship game with a 42-36 overtime win over Josh Allen and the Bills.

There were 28 points scored in the fourth quarter, with three touchdowns coming in the last two minutes. Both quarterbacks played incredible football, with Mahomes recording 378 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Josh Allen played perhaps the best game of his career, throwing for 329 yards and four touchdowns, including the go-ahead touchdown with just 13 seconds left on the clock.

Mahomes then drove the Chiefs into field goal range before the game transitioned to overtime. Travis Kelce scored on the first possession for Kansas City after advancing 75 yards in eight plays, sending them to the AFC Championship.

Many thought that Josh Allen deserved another shot. However, under the current rules, the game was over.

Now, with the league implementing the change, teams in a similar position will get a chance to tie the game. It is a welcome change to the rules.

