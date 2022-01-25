WATCH: “I can’t believe what I am seeing” - Video of Stephen A. Smith reacting to crazy Bills vs Chiefs game goes viral

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has been known to take to social media in the past while watching games to express his excitement, anger and approval.

The analyst took to Twitter on Sunday night, posting a video with his take on the wild divisional game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. Just like many who were viewing the game, he was shocked by what he had just witnessed between the two teams. He took to Twitter and captioned: "OMG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!", and continued

“I mean damn, I was ready to say ‘Josh Allen is the Tom Brady of the next generation’ because of what he pulled off, but then I saw Patrick Mahomes say, ‘Wait a damn minute, I ain’t done yet. I can’t believe what I am seeing,” he said as the game headed into overtime. “Lord have mercy — damn!”-via @stephenasmith

He even compared Josh Allen to the next Tom Brady, but then when Mahomes launched a comeback with just 13 seconds left, he couldn't believe it.

Stephen A. Smith calls it the next "Manning/Brady" rivalry

Stephen A. Smith's video, posted to his official Twitter page, has had over 25,000 likes and 3,000 retweets since last night. Like so many NFL fans across the globe, he too was impressed by Allen's ability to bring the Buffalo Bills back with just few seconds remaining.

However, with an equally talented quarterback on the other side of the field, thirteen seconds was long enough for him to bring his team down the field and into goal contention.

But his comments didn't stop last night. On Monday morning, on ESPN's "First Take," he continued with the conversation about the two young quarterbacks. The longtime ESPN host spoke to Marcus Spears, comparing last night's quarterback matchup to the Peyton Manning/Tom Brady. He wondered how it could turn out to be the same type of rivalry that lasted between them for two for years.

Avid NFL fans may see a resemblance between this rivalry and the one with the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots. If the Bills and Chiefs continue to meet in the post-season for years to come, it will be a treat for NFL fans. If history does repeat itself, Allen should get an opportunity at the Super Bowl soon.

