  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Rome Odunze's girlfriend Alannah Davidson gets special wholesome birthday wish from Bears WR as she turns 24

Rome Odunze's girlfriend Alannah Davidson gets special wholesome birthday wish from Bears WR as she turns 24

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 26, 2025 15:35 GMT
NFL: OCT 19 Saints at Bears - Source: Getty
Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze celebrated his girlfriend's big day. - Source: Getty

Wide receiver Rome Odunze and the Chicago Bears will face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon. On Saturday, the second-year wide receiver celebrated his girlfriend, Alannah Davidson, on her birthday.

Ad

Davidson shared a snapshot of Davidson standing in a park posing for the photo. Odunze sent birthday wishes in honor of Davidson's 24th birthday.

"Big 24. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE (heart emojis) @alannah_davidson" Odunze captioned the photo.
Odunze&#039;s message to his girlfriend Alannah Davidson on her birthday. (Photo via Rome Odunze&#039;s Instagram Story)
Odunze's message to his girlfriend Alannah Davidson on her birthday. (Photo via Rome Odunze's Instagram Story)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Chicago Bears wide receiver will look to have more of an impact on the offense in Week 8. In the Bears' Week 7 win over the Saints, Odunze had just two receptions for a total of 31 receiving yards. The Chicago Bears are 4-2 so far this season, already showing an improvement on the 5-12 record from last season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Rome Odunze's girlfriend, Alannah Davidson, shared Week 3 gameday fit

Rome Odunze's girlfriend has shown her support for the wide receiver in his second NFL season. Allanah Davidson showed off her 'twinning' gameday look with the Chicago Bears wide receiver.

Alannah Davidson shared her gameday look for the Week 3 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. She wore Odunze's No. 15 Chicago Bears home jersey, matching the wide receiver. She paired her jersey with khaki pants and blue high heels. She posed for photos on the sidelines at Soldier Field and then took a photo with the wide receiver during pregame warmups.

Ad
"week three 👯‍♀️" Alannah Davidson captioned the Instagram post.
Ad

Alannah Davidson and Rome Odunze have been together since March 2021 when he was playing for the Washington Huskies. Both were students at the university when they began dating, Davidson graduated from the University of Washington in 2024.

She has been along with Odunze as he made a name for himself with the Huskies and attracting the attention of NFL scouts. The Chicago Bears then drafted the wide receiver with the eighth overall draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. In 17 games last season, he had 54 catches for a total of 734 receiving yards and three touchdowns in his rookie season.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bethany Cohen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications