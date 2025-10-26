Rome Odunze's girlfriend Alannah Davidson gets special wholesome birthday wish from Bears WR as she turns 24

Wide receiver Rome Odunze and the Chicago Bears will face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon. On Saturday, the second-year wide receiver celebrated his girlfriend, Alannah Davidson, on her birthday. Davidson shared a snapshot of Davidson standing in a park posing for the photo. Odunze sent birthday wishes in honor of Davidson's 24th birthday. &quot;Big 24. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE (heart emojis) @alannah_davidson&quot; Odunze captioned the photo.Odunze's message to his girlfriend Alannah Davidson on her birthday. (Photo via Rome Odunze's Instagram Story)The Chicago Bears wide receiver will look to have more of an impact on the offense in Week 8. In the Bears' Week 7 win over the Saints, Odunze had just two receptions for a total of 31 receiving yards. The Chicago Bears are 4-2 so far this season, already showing an improvement on the 5-12 record from last season. Rome Odunze's girlfriend, Alannah Davidson, shared Week 3 gameday fit Rome Odunze's girlfriend has shown her support for the wide receiver in his second NFL season. Allanah Davidson showed off her 'twinning' gameday look with the Chicago Bears wide receiver. Alannah Davidson shared her gameday look for the Week 3 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. She wore Odunze's No. 15 Chicago Bears home jersey, matching the wide receiver. She paired her jersey with khaki pants and blue high heels. She posed for photos on the sidelines at Soldier Field and then took a photo with the wide receiver during pregame warmups. &quot;week three 👯‍♀️&quot; Alannah Davidson captioned the Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlannah Davidson and Rome Odunze have been together since March 2021 when he was playing for the Washington Huskies. Both were students at the university when they began dating, Davidson graduated from the University of Washington in 2024.She has been along with Odunze as he made a name for himself with the Huskies and attracting the attention of NFL scouts. The Chicago Bears then drafted the wide receiver with the eighth overall draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. In 17 games last season, he had 54 catches for a total of 734 receiving yards and three touchdowns in his rookie season.