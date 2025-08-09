Rondale Moore injury: Vikings WR gets carted out during preseason opener vs Texans

Minnesota Vikings newcomer Rondale Moore sounded the alarms during the preseason opener against the Houston Texans. Moore, who played his first three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, exited the game at 10:42 in the second quarter after picking up an injury.Moore returned a 54-yard punt from Tommy Townsend and got hurt during the play. Vikings reporter Alec Lewis noted that the wide receiver was holding his leg after the sequence.&quot;Oh man. Rondale Moore just returned a punt and is down on the sideline, looks like he's holding leg.&quot;Alec Lewis @alec_lewisLINKOh man. Rondale Moore just returned a punt and is down on the sideline, looks like he's holding leg.More than that, the cart entered the field to take Rondale Moore. Vikings players walked to the opposite sideline to pray for Rondale Moore, which confirmed this was a serious situation.Moore only returned this punt, racking up two yards before sustaining the still-undisclosed injury. The wide receiver came off an ACL injury he suffered a year ago, which forced him to sit out the entire 2024 season.