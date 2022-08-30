NFL News Roundup: Jimmy Garoppolo stays put with 49ers on restructured deal, Colin Kaepernick & girlfriend Nessa Diab welcome their first child, | 29 August 2022

The 2022 NFL season is now less than two weeks away, and fans couldn't be happier about seeing their favorite superstars back in action.

While the offseason saw a series of blockbuster trades early on, off-field controversies have recently hogged most of the limelight.

With the 2022 NFL preseason now underway, teams are looking to apply the final touches to their rosters to ensure a successful season of football. Without further ado, we bring you some of the most gripping storylines from around the league on August 29, 2022.

Jimmy Garoppolo becomes highest-paid backup QB in NFL after signing restructured deal with 49ers

After much drama through the course of the offseason, the San Francisco 49ers decided to stick with Jimmy Garoppolo for the upcoming NFL season. Multiple outlets reported that the franchise and the quarterback had agreed to a restructured one-year contract that will keep Jimmy G on the West Coast for the upcoming season.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #49ers and QB Jimmy Garoppolo are finalizing a new contract that will make him the highest paid backup in the NFL, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo . A solution that keeps Jimmy G on the roster while making clear it’s Trey Lance’s team going forward. The #49ers and QB Jimmy Garoppolo are finalizing a new contract that will make him the highest paid backup in the NFL, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. A solution that keeps Jimmy G on the roster while making clear it’s Trey Lance’s team going forward. https://t.co/HZJf5Zc48m

NFL insider Adam Schefter also reported that the contract contains a no-trade and no-tag clause, which means that the quarterback will have the freedom to leave in 2023.

The new deal makes Garoppolo the most expensive backup in the NFL, pocketing a smooth $6.5 million in base salary, fully guaranteed. He will have another $500k in the form of roster bonuses and playtime bonuses can boost the deal nearly $9M bringing it to a potential total of $16 million.

Colin Kaepernick's girlfriend Nessa Diab announces the birth of their first child

Kaepernick's longtime girlfriend Nessa Diab announced that the couple are now proud parents. Diab took to Instagram to share her joy and even shared how the whole experience has been life-changing for her thus far:

"I thought long and hard about sharing our life-changing news today... I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title - MOM!... Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago, and we are over the moon with our growing family."

The radio personality also took time out to mention just how supportive the former NFL quarterback has been throughout the entire process:

"Colin is the most amazing dad. And I'm soooo grateful that he is by our side for every moment of this journey."

Commanders rookie Brian Robinson recovering from wounds gun shot wounds suffered in attempted robbery

In a shocking development, Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson was reportedly shot multiple times on Sunday evening during a possible attempted robbery or carjacking in the national capital.

The 23-year-old who was picked 98th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft was promptly taken to the hospital where he is now being treated for "non-life-threatening injuries." Washington DC police reported a shooting in the northeast section of the city on Sunday evening. The police are now on the lookout for two possible suspects. Robinson has reportedly suffered two “gunshot wounds to his lower extremities.”

Ron Rivera @RiverboatRonHC I just got done visiting w/Brian. He is in good spirits and wanted me to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers & support. He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out and he loves them all & will be back soon doing what he does best.

According to a Commanders spokesman, co-owners Tanya and Dan Snyder, president Jason Wright, coach Ron Rivera, team physician Dr. Anthony Casolaro and clinical psychologist Dr. Barbara Roberts all visited the hospital to check on their star running back.

Edited by Shivayan Roy