  Russell Wilson beams with pride as wife Ciara receives Binenese citizenship after tracing her roots

Russell Wilson beams with pride as wife Ciara receives Binenese citizenship after tracing her roots

By Bethany Cohen
Published Jul 28, 2025 16:25 GMT
Chelsea FC v Paris Saint-Germain: Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025 - Source: Getty
Russell Wilson celebrated his wife, Ciara after she received citizenship in Benin (Credits: Getty)

Russell Wilson's wife, singer Ciara, received a special honor this past weekend. While touring through Africa with "Rolling Stone Africa", she was granted citizenship of Benin.

The moment was captured by the "Explore Benin" local tourism department and shared on the official Instagram account. The New York Giants quarterback reshared the video on his Instagram Story on Monday, sharing how proud he was of his wife.

"So proud of you baby! @ciara (heart emoji) Africa," Wilson wrote.
Wilson celebrated his wife&#039;s big news. (Photo via @dangerusswilson Instagram)
Wilson celebrated his wife's big news. (Photo via @dangerusswilson Instagram)

The New York Giants quarterback then reshared another video of Ciara and declared that she was a "Queen."

"Citizenship in Africa! Queen," Wilson captioned the Instagram Story.
Another photo from the New York Giants&#039; quarterback celebrating his wife&#039;s new citizenship. (Photo via Russell Wilson&#039;s Instagram)
Another photo from the New York Giants' quarterback celebrating his wife's new citizenship. (Photo via Russell Wilson's Instagram)

In order to be granted citizenship of Benin, a person has to have proof of African heritage. She spent the weekend traveling throughout the country and learned more about the culture. "Rolling Stone Africa" documented Ciara's journey throughout Benin for an upcoming issue.

Ciara celebrated husband Russell Wilson's first season with the Giants

Russell Wilson officially kicked off his first season with the New York Giants last week when he began training camp. The 36-year-old received a visit from his wife Ciara and their four children: Future, Sienna, Win and Amora.

Ciara shared a video full of clips of their family all wearing Wilson's number three New York Giants jersey. Showing their support for the quarterback as he enters his 14th season in the National Football League.

"Loading. Football is Family. Go Big Blue! @DangeRussWilson @Giants 💙"-Ciara wrote
In one clip, their children could be seen running across the practice field towards the quarterback as they were excited to see him.

The quarterback has already been named the Week 1 starter for the New York Giants. Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart is expected to sit behind Wilson as he gets accustomed to life in the National Football League. As for Wilson, he is looking to get back to the playoffs after being eliminated in the Wild Card round with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

