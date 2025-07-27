  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Russell Wilson gets loud support from wife Ciara and kids at Giants training camp

Russell Wilson gets loud support from wife Ciara and kids at Giants training camp

By Prasen
Published Jul 27, 2025 21:31 GMT
Sports: The ESPYS Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
New York Giants QB Russell Wilson gets love from Ciara and kids at camp. Source: Imagn

Russell Wilson is all in for his new season with the New York Giants. The quarterback showed up at the Giants’ 2025 training camp, held at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center. On Sunday, Wilson’s wife, Ciara, brought the family vibes to camp.

Ad

The singer shared a reel on social media with “Win” by Jay Rock playing in the background. The post featured their kids cheering and playing with Wilson.

Ciara captioned it, “SZN 14 Loading. Football is Family. Go Big Blue! @DangeRussWilson @Giants 💙”

Ciara and the four kids showed their support by wearing matching Giants blue jerseys, each sporting quarterback Wilson’s number 3 jersey.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Russell Wilson and Ciara have four kids. Before meeting Wilson, Ciara had a son, Future Zahir, with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future. The R&B singer got married to the Giants QB in 2016 and later welcomed three babies: Sienna Princess (2017), Win Harrison (2020) and Amora Princess (2023).

Also read: Russell Wilson sends 3-word reaction to wife Ciara as R&B singer turns heads at 2025 ESPYs in all-ivory look

Russell Wilson's wife Ciara shares sweet interview with daughter Sienna

Ciara, a Grammy-winning singer, posted a video on Instagram on Saturday where her daughter, Sienna, interviewed her. She captioned it,

Ad
“My Best Interviewer ever! My little SISI took me all the way out with this interview! lol. Thank you @Billboard for creating this special moment! Proud Mama! Big CICI and Lil SISI 💕”

In the video, the 8-year-old asked what inspired her mom’s music: love, God, romance or life.

“It just wasn't a lot of that. I always get inspired by life, and I always get inspired by all of the feelings that I'm feeling. And for this project, I was in a very, very happy place. You know, like I mentioned, being in COVID, that was crazy, but I still let music allow me to have a lot of fun.
Ad
“I let music take me to a happy place. Also, too, again, thinking about my day one fans that have been supporting me since the very beginning, they really inspire me,” the ‘Run it up’ singer said.

At the end of the video, Sienna called herself Ciara’s number one fan.

Also read: (Pics) Russell Wilson's wife Ciara shares BTS from tropical Spain outing after celebrating 9-year anniversary

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications