Russell Wilson gets loud support from wife Ciara and kids at Giants training camp

Russell Wilson is all in for his new season with the New York Giants. The quarterback showed up at the Giants' 2025 training camp, held at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center. On Sunday, Wilson's wife, Ciara, brought the family vibes to camp.The singer shared a reel on social media with "Win" by Jay Rock playing in the background. The post featured their kids cheering and playing with Wilson.Ciara captioned it, "SZN 14 Loading. Football is Family. Go Big Blue! @DangeRussWilson @Giants 💙"Ciara and the four kids showed their support by wearing matching Giants blue jerseys, each sporting quarterback Wilson's number 3 jersey. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRussell Wilson and Ciara have four kids. Before meeting Wilson, Ciara had a son, Future Zahir, with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future. The R&amp;B singer got married to the Giants QB in 2016 and later welcomed three babies: Sienna Princess (2017), Win Harrison (2020) and Amora Princess (2023).Ciara, a Grammy-winning singer, posted a video on Instagram on Saturday where her daughter, Sienna, interviewed her. She captioned it,"My Best Interviewer ever! My little SISI took me all the way out with this interview! lol. Thank you @Billboard for creating this special moment! Proud Mama! Big CICI and Lil SISI 💕"In the video, the 8-year-old asked what inspired her mom's music: love, God, romance or life."It just wasn't a lot of that. I always get inspired by life, and I always get inspired by all of the feelings that I'm feeling. And for this project, I was in a very, very happy place. You know, like I mentioned, being in COVID, that was crazy, but I still let music allow me to have a lot of fun. "I let music take me to a happy place. Also, too, again, thinking about my day one fans that have been supporting me since the very beginning, they really inspire me," the 'Run it up' singer said.At the end of the video, Sienna called herself Ciara's number one fan.