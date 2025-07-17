Russell Wilson sends 3-word reaction to wife Ciara as R&B singer turns heads at 2025 ESPYs in all-ivory look

Russell Wilson made a stylish appearance with wife Ciara at ‘The 2025 ESPYs held on Wednesday, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. She lit up the red carpet in an all-ivory look.
ESPN shared the couple's picture on Instagram on Thursday. The New York Giants quarterback tagged Ciara on his Instagram story and added the song "The Way You Move (feat. Sleepy Brown)" to the picture.
Ciara wore an off-the-shoulder, ivory-toned, sparkled gown and completed the look with a pearl choker necklace and silver rings.
Meanwhile, the Giants' signal-caller looked dapper in a deep navy velvet tuxedo with satin lapels, paired with a black shirt and matching pants. Wilson complemented his look with sleek sunglasses and a gold watch.
He captioned the story with a three-word reaction:
“She’s with me”
Ciara opens up about manifesting Russell Wilson
On Thursday's episode of "Mythical Kitchen’s Last Meals," Ciara shared a heartfelt story about how she manifested her husband. She opened up about faith, their relationship and how God’s timing shaped their journey.
“Going to be honest with you." Ciara said (Timestamp: 24:03). "I thought I was going to be single for like four years before he came into my life, and he said like 10, I think it was for him. I think there's something beautiful and powerful in how God can work things out in your life in the way that he has for us.”
The "Stuck on You" singer said they love spreading love and follow Russell Wilson’s belief in having an "attitude of servitude" and "loving big." Ciara shared that their love lets them live life, do everything, and make a difference together.
She added that they try not to focus on what the world says, even though it comes with the territory.
