Russell Wilson channels inner Jay-Z to send powerful message after signing $21,000,000 Giants deal

Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson has finalized a destination for the upcoming season. Wilson became a free agent this offseason after playing one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, he is gearing up to become a player for the New York Giants.

According to reports, the Giants have finalized a one-year deal worth $21 million with Russell Wilson. The contract also includes $10.5 million in guaranteed money for the Super Bowl XLVIII champion. The quarterback announced his new deal with an Instagram story, sharing a photo of MetLife Stadium, the home field of the Giants.

He accompanied the story with Jay-Z's song 'Already Home', indicating his familiarity with the place. The quarterback has a lot of memorable moments at this stadium during the 2013 season with the Seahawks. Wilson and his team took on the Denver Broncos in the Super Bowl XLVIII game. They emerged victorious with a 43-8 victory, lifting the Lombardi Trophy for that season.

"Been here before...can't wait to do it again," Wilson wrote in the caption.

Russell Wilson's Instagram story. (via @dangerusswilson)

The Giants parted ways with Daniel Jones midway through the 2024 season. They finished with an underwhelming 3-14 campaign with Tommy DeVito as the only quarterback returning for the franchise. Apart from Wilson, the Giants also brought in veteran Jameis Winston on a two-year extension worth $8 million for more options on the depth chart.

Last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Wilson was named the team's QB1 with Justin Fields as his backup. Unfortunately, the quarterback re-aggravated his calf injury, leading to Fields taking over as the starting quarterback.

Wilson then returned to the QB1 role in October. He helped the Steelers to a 10-7 campaign and a playoff spot. Unfortunately, they were eliminated by the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round.

Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton reacts to Russell Wilson's signing with the team

With the acquisition of the 10x Pro Bowler, the Giants are expected to make Russell Wilson the potential QB1 this upcoming season. Wide receiver Darius Slayton was elated with the veteran quarterback's arrival in the Big Apple.

After Wilson inked his new contract, the Giants' wide receiver took to social media to give a warm welcome to the quarterback.

"Giants country...Lets Ride," Slayton wrote in a tweet on X.

The New York Giants also have the No.3 overall pick in this year's draft. They were expected to sign a quarterback when Tommy DeVito was the only option on their depth chart.

However, the acquisition of Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson could lead to a change of plans, despite reports of them having an interest in Shedeur Sanders. It will be interesting to see who they draft in April.

