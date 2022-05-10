Watch: Russell Wilson and Ciara introduce NFL world to latest addition to their family

Russell Wilson and Ciara’s family just grew by one. The couple took to Instagram to welcome their newest baby, Bronco. The Denver Broncos’ prize addition in the offseason wasted no time in showing fans that he is ready to be the next great Broncos quarterback. The power couple showed off their new fur baby online and fans (especially Bronco fans) shared in the joy.

Ciara originally shared the post on her personal Instagram account:

"Meet.. BRONCO 🐶. The kids call her Bronco Love Brownie:) The sweetest surprise. I love you baby @DangeRussWilson #MothersDay”

The girl dog will join the family of five (Wilson and Ciara have two children together and Ciara has one child with her ex, Future).

Russell Wilson joins a Denver Broncos team with talent at wide receiver

Although Russell Wilson enjoyed statistically great seasons with wide receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf during his time with the Seattle Seahawks, he is set to begin a new tenure with the Denver Broncos. Leaving the NFC West and joining the AFC West, Wilson will be competing in a division with star quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Derek Carr.

Russell Wilson @DangeRussWilson Saturday Ice cream trip w/ my Prince & Princess post game! Saturday Ice cream trip w/ my Prince & Princess post game! https://t.co/EslRmdXqnK

The Broncos themselves boast a talented wide receiver corps that includes Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. Both players have fared well despite the uneven quarterback play in Denver. The arrival of Wilson should instantly inject new life into the Broncos offense that also boasts a pair of good running backs in Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon.

The Broncos have a 6-year playoff drought that began in 2016, right when Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning rode off into the sunset after winning Super Bowl 60. Only the New York Jets at 11 seasons are ahead of the Broncos. The team is also in the middle of an ongoing bid to be sold to investors vying to own the NFL franchise.

New head coach and former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett has some work ahead of him to get the Broncos back to the postseason, but having Wilson on board will make his job easier. It’s a good sign that the new addition is all in on Denver, especially if his family has a dog named Bronco.

Edited by Windy Goodloe