Russell Wilson drops Babe Ruth reference after Yankees’ three straight home runs on Opening Day

Russell Wilson is embracing his new home, watching the New York Yankees Opening Day of the Major League Baseball season. The Bronx Bombers came flying out of the gate, hitting three consecutive home runs in the first inning Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers.

“So sweet! The Great Bambino is smiling!,” Wilson tweeted on Saturday.

The Yankees’ first three batters were Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge, all of whom hit home runs off former Yankee pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr.

Wilson just came to the New York Giants on Wednesday on a one-year contract worth $10.5 million. He’s a 10-time Pro Bowler who led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a playoff appearance a season ago.

In the 2024 regular season, the Yankees led the league in team home runs with a combined 237, while Judge was first among MLB players with 58 dingers.

The Yankees have made the MLB playoffs in seven of the past eight campaigns, but they lost in the World Series last year to the LA Dodgers in five games. They haven’t won a World Series title since 2009.

Babe Ruth, nicknamed "the Bambino," was an instant success when he came to the Yankees in 1920. He played over 2,000 games, where he was used primarily as a power hitter rather than a pitcher, and won four World Series titles in pinstripe colors.

During his career, Ruth led the American League in home runs on 12 occasions and was the 1924 MLB batting champion. He was named the American League MVP in 1923 and had his No. 3 retired by the Yankees. He was selected to the All-Star Game twice in his career with New York.

MLB Analyst predicts New York Yankees' season

Russel Wilson has a lot of expectations to meet, given his reputation as an NFL quarterback, just like the New York Yankees. He won a Super Bowl during his time with the Seattle Seahawks, while New York was three wins away from claiming a 28th World Series last year.

The Yankees are expected to be among the contenders to win the World Series this season, even without some key players around.

On Thursday, CBS Sports MLB analyst Mike Axisa said:

“Any margin of error the Yankees had coming into 2025 is gone now that they’ve lost Gerrit Cole for the year, Luis Gil for at least two months, and Giancarlo Stanton for who knows how long.”

The Yankees have won the American League East in two of the past three seasons.

