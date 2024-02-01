Russell Wilson to Falcons? Former NFL MVP links QB to Atlanta as Broncos look to part ways with $245,000,000 QB 

Russell Wilson has likely played his last game as a member of the Denver Broncos. Despite a trade that cost significant draft picks and a lucrative contract extension, the team made the decision to bench the Super Bowl winning quarterback towards the end of the season.

The Broncos appear ready to move on and have some decisions to make before his $245 million contract becomes fully vested. Kay Adams spoke to former NFL MVP running back Shaun Alexander about this topic on Thursday's episode of the "Up and Adams Show."

Alexander said he was kind of surprised that Wilson and head coach Sean Payton didn't work well together. Adams asked where he felt Wilson could play next season, and he chose the Atlanta Falcons.

The conversation between Kay Adams and Shaun Alexander can be seen below:

Kay Adams: Okay but where is Russell Going?

Shaun Alexander: I've been hearing, maybe Atlanta.

Adams: Is that a good fit?

Alexander: I'm not sure yet. They got a good tight end. They got good receivers. It could be.

Adams could see some bright spots in Russell Wilson playing for the Atlanta Falcons, which included running back Bijan Robinson. She also said it's a winnable division, so that is another advantage. Alexander wasn't completely sold on the idea, although he did give credit to the wide receiving and tight end core.

Why did the Denver Broncos bench Russell Wilson?

It came as a shock to the NFL world that just days after their Christmas Eve loss to the New England Patriots, the Broncos benched Russell Wilson. Denver made a hefty trade for Wilson in 2022 that included two first and second-round draft picks. The Broncos even signed Wilson to a five-year contract extension worth $245 million.

After it was announced that he would no longer be the team's starter, Wilson spoke to reporters about the events that led up to the move. He said that he was approached mid-season by the team and asked if he would waive the injury clause in his contract. If the quarterback had been injured in 2023, his contract would have become fully guaranteed.

He said he refused to do so and was given the ultimatum of possibly losing his starting role. The NFLPA became involved as that isn't the way the league typically deals with contracts. Russell Wilson remained the starting quarterback until late December.

Whether it was a decision by the front office to offload some of Wilson's contract or if Sean Payton wanted to bring in his own quarterback is still unknown. The Denver Broncos have just weeks to decide what to do with the quarterback and his contract before it officially becomes guaranteed.