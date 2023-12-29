According to The Athletic’s NFL insider Dianna Russini, the Denver Broncos are leaning toward cutting Russell Wilson early next season. If that happens, the quarterback’s five-year, $242.5 million contract extension will be voided, and the Broncos will absorb $85 million in dead money.

However, he and his agents can negotiate a deal with other NFL teams. That scenario has the Super Bowl-winning champion getting linked to the Minnesota Vikings, a team that might lose fan-favorite Kirk Cousins.

Football fans disagree with Russell Wilson potentially joining the Vikings.

NBC4 Sports’ JP Finlay tweeted about the recent betting odds from BetOnline.ag regarding Russell Wilson’s team in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season. The results show the Vikings being the favorites at 5/1 while the New England Patriots are second at 6/1.

The Washington Commanders and the Las Vegas Raiders are tied at 7/1. The Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants, and Pittsburgh Steelers are tied at 8/1.

This result has one Vikings fan commenting:

“If the Vikings let Kirk Cousins go so that they can replace him with Russell Wilson, people will be straight-up flipping tables over, and that would absolutely be the correct reaction.”

Meanwhile, another football fan responded by channeling an Elon Musk rant.

Here are more reactions to the Vikings becoming Wilson’s likeliest destination next season.

Cousins was doing well before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury, finishing with 216 completions for 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns, and five interceptions. More importantly, he helped turn the tide in the first half of the Minnesota Vikings’ 2022 season.

His one-year, $35 million deal will expire by the end of this season, making him a free agent once the 2024 league year starts. That contract includes a $10 million base salary and a $20 million roster bonus.

However, the Vikings have added void years to his contract by converting his roster bonus into a signing bonus. That salary cap approach has Minnesota dealing with $28.5 million in dead cap money next season.

Will the Vikings pursue Russell Wilson?

While betting odds tell a story, no one knows if reality will fall that way. However, the Vikings need a steady quarterback presence like Russell Wilson, who can help their offensive weapons like Jordan Addison and Justin Jefferson succeed.

There’s also the possibility of Minnesota selecting a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft. They will likely be in the middle of the draft’s order, given they still have a chance of clinching a postseason berth.

The quarterback situation will be a significant concern for Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as the 2024 offseason approaches.