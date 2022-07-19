"No other QB films themselves practicing and posts it every week" - NFL fan troll Russell Wilson over sharing preseason hype video

Russell Wilson is taking his new team and new year in stride and live on social media. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback is now with the Denver Broncos. He seems to be excited about his new team and new season. To share his excitement, Wilson posts frequently online to give fans a peak into his preparation for the 2022/2023 season.

Some fans reacted the same way people react to their friends and family posting pictures of the food they’ve prepared to eat.

Isaiah @seatown206425 @DangeRussWilson No other QB films themselves practicing and posts it every week. @DangeRussWilson No other QB films themselves practicing and posts it every week.

So shall it be written on the shoes, so shall it come to (a Hail Mary) pass.

A medium spicy take if only because of the loaded AFC West.

It will be tough in a division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert.

Ryan5barker @ryan5barker @DangeRussWilson All this to finish 3rd lol @DangeRussWilson All this to finish 3rd lol

Every video looks good when another grown adult isn’t tackling the poster.

Jfc72 @Jfc721 @DangeRussWilson All good when nobody is tackling you @DangeRussWilson All good when nobody is tackling you

Ironically, Russell Wilson beat Peyton Manning and the Broncos in the Super Bowl once upon a time.

κy-∪∟ @KCrabbes5 @DangeRussWilson peyton had better footwork and quicker feet but russ still has something to offer the team i think @DangeRussWilson peyton had better footwork and quicker feet but russ still has something to offer the team i think

Some Broncos fans are just as hyped as Wilson’s hype video. After years of mediocre quarterback play, they have a reason to be excited about a new quarterback of Wilson's stature.

Or as the kids these days say, “Cringe.”

Speaking of cringe.

Jeromy Felts @Tipfelts @DangeRussWilson Have you and Ciara done a Denver themed naked glamour shots photo shoot yet? Broncos fans will love that. @DangeRussWilson Have you and Ciara done a Denver themed naked glamour shots photo shoot yet? Broncos fans will love that.

A salty take that is worth its weight in potato chips:

Phillip Moore™ @PhillipMoore_ @DangeRussWilson Does this every year for 11-28 120 yard 1 TD 2 INT playoff performance @DangeRussWilson Does this every year for 11-28 120 yard 1 TD 2 INT playoff performance

Russell Wilson joins talented Denver Broncos offense

In addition to a new offensive-minded head coach (former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett), Russell Wilson will have plenty of weapons at his disposal in the upcoming season. Wide receivers Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Tim Patrick will be Wilson’s main targets. Meanwhile, last year’s dynamic duo running backs Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon will also provide some options in the running game.

For now, Wilson is making the most of his time before training camp and hosting several of his teammates in his home in California in order to practice together and become acclimated. Although the AFC West will be tough this season with every team looking to make a playoff run, Wilson and the Broncos hope to leapfrog the likes of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, and Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders.

