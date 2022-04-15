"Russell Wilson looks a little chubby" - NFL analyst claims Denver Broncos QB's mobility not what it used to be

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is fitting in nicely with his new team in his new town. He and wife Ciara have already immersed themselves in the community, just as they had while he was the signal caller for the Seattle Seahawks.

Wilson recently attended a Denver Nuggets game. An anonymous NFL analyst made the observation that the newly-minted Broncos quarterback looked a bit chubby.

Here is the quote:

"You never know sometimes with these trades when a player is no longer what he once was. We saw signs of it last year (with Wilson). He wasn't running as much as he used to. To me."

The analyst added:

"I've seen him in some pictures. I saw him at the Denver Nuggets game dapping up (the MVP Nikola) Jokic. And Russell looks a little chubby to me...just a little overweight and he's shorter. So he kind of wears it. But regardless, he's going nowhere. There's immediate pressure on that Head Coach and the General Manager."

The Broncos are hoping that if these reports are true, the Pro Bowl quarterback will train himself into shape for OTA's which will be coming soon. Wilson is known to be a workout warrior, and fans of the franchise are hoping this rings true for their playoff chances next season.

Will Russell Wilson lead Denver Broncos to the playoffs next season?

Denver Broncos Introduce Quarterback Russell Wilson

The Broncos signed the former Super Bowl champion just as the AFC West began to stack the deck in terms of roster moves. The Las Vegas Raiders made a big splash in the offseason by signing former Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams to their roster.

Adams, who is widely considered the best receiver in the game today, will now team with Raiders tight end Darren Waller and fellow receiver Hunter Renfrow. Together, the trio are set to provide explosive weapons for quarterback Derek Carr.

The Raiders also signed edge rusher Chandler Jones, formerly of the Arizona Cardinals. The former All-Pro player will pair with Maxx Crosby to cause chaos for opposing defenses.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Chargers signed former Chicago Bears edge rusher extraordinaire Khalil Mack to rush the quarterback opposite Pro Bowl lineman Joey Bosa. The team also signed J.C. Jackson, a former star cornerback for the New England Patriots, to help slow down rival receivers.

The Kansas City Chiefs, despite losing star receiver Tyreek Hill, still have Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid, so they can never be counted out. They have ruled the division for roughly the last 10 years.

The Broncos also have the weapons to compete in the division with receivers Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick.

Running back Javonte Williams also gives Wilson a power runner, the likes of which he hasn't had since Marshawn Lynch during his early years with the Seahawks.

If Denver is to take the next step in making the playoffs, it will all be on the shoulders of Russell Wilson.

