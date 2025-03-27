Russell Wilson makes his feelings known on Malik Nabers after $21,000,000 Giants move

Russell Wilson has joined the New York Giants for the upcoming season. He finalized a one-year contract worth up to $21 million after spending the last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Before signing Wilson, the Giants had brought in Jameis Winston on a two-year, $8 million deal.

Ad

In a press conference, Russell Wilson talked about his future with the Giants and being paired with WR Malik Nabers. The Super Bowl XLVIII champion heaped praise on Nabers' talent and skills and expressed his excitement to play with him.

"He's an explosive athlete," Wilson said. "Just his abilities to make plays, I love Malik man. Just watching him and his personality on the field, his demeanor. I watched his one clip. .... He caught this one catch against the Commanders. ... The competitor and the warrior that he is. There's a lot of guys like that.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Those kinds of things is what championship football looks like and obviously listen, he catches this screen against the Colts and takes 70 yards, 80 yards, that's pretty specially. There's only so many human being in the world that can do that, and he's one of them."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The New York Giants drafted Malik Nabers with the sixth overall pick last year. In his debut NFL campaign, the former LSU WR recorded 1,204 yards and seven TDs receiving. With 109 receptions, Nabers set the record for most receptions by a rookie in a season.

Nabers made it to the Pro Bowl in his rookie campaign and was honored as a PFWA All-Rookie Team. However, the Giants lacked flair in the quarterback department with Daniel Jones. Russell Wilson will look to bring that missing spark to the offense this upcoming season.

Ad

Russell Wilson shares his expectations as a quarterback for the Giants

With the acquisition of Wilson and Jameis Winston, the New York Giants are no longer stuck with Tommy DeVito as their only option in the QB depth chart. They also have the third overall pick in the NFL draft next month.

On Wednesday, Russell Wilson made his thoughts clear about his debut campaign with the Giants. He said that he's looking to be given the starting quarterback position.

Ad

"I expect to be the starter and come in here be ready to rock and roll every day. I think this team is really looking for someone to lead them in every way in terms of the process," Wilson said.

The Giants are rumored to be eyeing Shedeur Sanders if he's available on the board. However, they could go on to draft a non-QB in two-way star Travis Hunter or DE Abdul Carter. Drafting Hunter could be a good move, as it would provide Wilson with more options if he's named the starter for the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.