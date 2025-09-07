"Russell Wilson needs to retire": Giants QB grilled by fans after disastrous performance in 21-6 loss to Commanders

Russell Wilson’s first game as the New York Giants’ quarterback ended in boos and frustration on the field. The veteran passer went without a touchdown on Sunday as Washington beat New York 21-6 at Northwest Stadium.

Wilson was under pressure throughout the afternoon with left tackle Andrew Thomas sidelined by injury. His replacement, James Hudson, allowed consistent penetration that led to multiple sacks.

New York’s offense managed only two Graham Gano field goals and failed to score a touchdown despite one drive that stretched 16 plays inside the red zone.

Fans took shots at the veteran quarterback on X.

"Russell Wilson is horrible," one fan posted.

"Russell wilson needs to retire," another supporter wrote.

melanated angel @rronnilynn Russell wilson needs to retire

"The NY giants have a long season ahead of them and they stink and Russell Wilson needs to retire or go be the best backup in the nfl because he is not a starter," a third fan added.

More reactions came in.

"Russell Wilson sucks I would've just thrown dart out there and tank another year," one fan posted.

"The Russell Wilson affect," another wrote.

"I give it 4 weeks before Russell Wilson gets benched for Jaxson Dart," one fan wrote.

Tension flared before halftime when coach Brian Daboll was seen in a sideline exchange with receiver Malik Nabers. The argument came moments before Gano’s 21-yarder trimmed the deficit to 7-3.

Russell Wilson shows one promising factor despite defeat

NFL: New York Giants at Washington Commanders - Source: Imagn

New York’s defense briefly kept the game within reach. Linebacker Brian Burns sacked Washington rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels twice in the first half, while Abdul Carter later blocked a punt.

But the Commanders capitalized on missed tackles and coverage breakdowns, striking first with Daniels’ touchdown pass to Zach Ertz and extending their lead on Jacory Croskey-Merritt’s rushing score.

The Giants cut the margin to 14-6 on another Gano field goal in the third quarter, but Washington iced the game in the fourth.

Austin Ekeler broke through multiple tacklers on a catch-and-run to set up Deebo Samuel Jr.’s 19-yard touchdown. By then, Russell Wilson and the offense had gone silent, opening the second half with a three-and-out after an 11-yard completion to Nabers.

Wilson’s mobility was the lone positive from an otherwise shaky debut. His ability to evade pressure showed flashes of the player who once thrived in Seattle.

