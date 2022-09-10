"I need to see him play football before the cringe kills me" , "People really hate on this guy for visualizing success" - Russell Wilson practicing high-fives before practice divides opinion among NFL fans

Russell Wilson practices every aspect of his game before stepping onto the football field, including how he steps onto the field itself. At least, that is what a new video floating around Twitter has indicated.

In the video, Wilson was seen running out of the practice facility onto the practice field. He held his hands out like he was trying to low-five his teammates while running out, seemingly pretending that it was gameday.

Fans from all sides gave their opinions on the quarterback's unique practice. While some joked about his feeling of needing to practice low-fives, others defended him. Here's a look at what is being said by fans online, starting with the video of Wilson that caused the cacophony.

One Denver Broncos fan was in pain watching the ongoing bizarrely awkward videos and tweeted:

"I need to see him play football before the cringe kills me"

An NFL fan pointed out that anyone criticizing the quarterback would trade places with him in a heartbeat, writing:

"People really hate on this guy for being happy and visualizing success. Is he corny? Sure. Bet you'd trade spots with him though."

A different Broncos fan defended the quarterback, calling him a master at his craft.

WARNING: NSFW Language

Another Broncos fan claimed that as long as Russell Wilson wasn't doing things like Deshaun Watson, he can do whatever unorthodox practice he wants.

One NFL fan called Wilson a "clown" for practicing in his elected manner.

Yet another Broncos fan gave him a pass as long as the Broncos win a Super Bowl in the near future.

One fan called out anyone who criticized the quarterback's decision to practice his low-fives.

A Minnesota Vikings fan questioned why anyone was attacking Wilson, who has clearly enjoyed success in several aspects of his life.

A Las Vegas Raiders fan felt it necessary to correct the original poster in explaining that the Broncos star was giving low-fives, not high-fives.

A Tom Brady fan lauded Wilson for practicing the small details.

Russell Wilson's history with Denver

Russell Wilson during his time with the Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson is now a member of the Denver Broncos, but the former Seattle Seahawks quarterback has history with his new team going back almost 10 years.

At the end of the 2013 season, Wilson was arguably the most-hated name in Broncos Country.

The Denver Broncos had just wrapped up a historically dominant regular season in which Peyton Manning threw an NFL record 55 touchdown passes. The team had a solid post-season, getting all the way to Super Bowl 48.

Heading into the game, the Broncos were the favorites as the Seahawks had never won a Super Bowl before. Instead, Seattle smacked Denver listless. Russell Wilson outplayed Peyton Manning and led his team to a resounding 43-8 victory.

Almost 10 years later, Wilson is now a member of Broncos Country and will be taking on the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. Manning will be in virtual attendance via ManningCast.

Put simply, Monday night's contest is set to be loaded with cameos and pieces that were instrumental in that Super Bowl 48 battle. Will No. 3 defeat Pete Carroll for the final time or will the head coach have the final laugh?

