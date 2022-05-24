"It’s got to be non-emotional" - Russell Wilson finally opens up on Seahawks return in Week 1 

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was acquired via trade this off-season and will face his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, in Week 1 this season.

Any homecoming is usually emotional, but Wilson claimed that it would be non-emotional when he plays his former team in Week 1. Wilson spoke to reporters this week and talked about facing Seattle.

Wilson said:

"I think it’s going to be an exciting time. Obviously, Seattle’s meant the world to me over the past 10 years. It’s a special place, special place to play, Lumen Field. I have a high regard for all those guys over there and what they do. I think for me, it’s non-emotional, though—it’s got to be non-emotional. You’ve got to be able to go into it with an understanding that it’s just ball. And also understand that there’s been amazing times. There’s been a lot of touchdowns there, won a lot of games there. So I had a great experience."

Wilson reiterated that his former team will always have a special place in his heart:

"It’ll always be a special place in my heart forever. So for me, it’s about going up there and trying to play the best football for our football team here and try to go win.”

Wilson added that the biggest thing he can do is play football:

“I think that for me, obviously, I think the biggest thing is trying to do what you always do. And I’ve done it for a long time—I’ve played a lot of football. So for me, just focus on the fundamentals, focus on the midst of the game, focus on the joy, focus on that person that’s in the stands, that young boy or young girl that’s in the 300 seats up top in the top-left corner. And just throw the ball, make plays, score touchdowns.”

In Week 1, the Broncos will travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks in Monday Night Football.

Russell Wilson can become 5th QB in NFL history to defeat all 32 teams with wins over Chargers and Seahawks

Denver Broncos Introduce Quarterback Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has a chance to make history this season. He can become the fifth quarterback to defeat all 32 teams this season if he wins against the Seahawks and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Tom Brady, and Drew Brees are the four other quarterbacks to have defeated every team.

Wilson has never faced Seattle as he's been there his whole career, but he'll have his chance to beat them in Week 1. Wilson has played the Chargers twice in his career and lost both games against teams led by Philip Rivers.

