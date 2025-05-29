Russell Wilson proudly shares 4-word message celebrating son Future’s early baseball progress

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson shared his pride and joy in his stepson's athletic journey. Wilson shared a photo of his stepson, Future, playing baseball on Instagram on Wednesday.
The Super Bowl-winning quarterback captioned the photo by calling Future a young "All Star", giving him credit for his talent at such a young age.
"Future! Young All Star!" Wilson captioned the photo.
Future isn't the only member of the family that has a love for baseball. Wilson is technically a member of the New York Yankees after they traded for him from the Texas Rangers in 2018. The quarterback was a dual-sport athlete during his college days.
The Wilson family, including all four of their children, visited Yankee Stadium on May 18. Future and siblings got an up-close view of the iconic stadium and watched the Yankees take batting practice.
Russell Wilson celebrated stepson Future on his 11th birthday
Russell Wilson celebrated his stepson, Future, on his 11th birthday last week. He shared a video montage on Instagram and in the heartfelt caption, Wilson shared how proud he is of his stepson for growing into such a great young man.
"God has abundance in store for you! Not only are you a great son, a best friend, but you are the best big brother to Sienna, Win and Amora! You are the Light of the World! Daddy and Mommy love you so much!!! @ciara," Wilson wrote on May 19.
The newly signed New York Giants quarterback married singer Ciara in a castle in England in July 2016. Along with Future, they have three more children: Sienna, Win and Amora.
