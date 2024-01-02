Russell Wilson reacts to wife Ciara's surprise connection to Yankees legend Derek Jeter

Russell Wilson has been one of the better quarterbacks of his generation, making it to nine Pro Bowls and winning a Super Bowl. His wife Ciara is a Grammy award-winning singer with over 40 million records sold worldwide. Wilson's wife uncovered an interesting connection to an MLB legend.

Ciara appeared on the PBS show "Finding Your Roots" and discovered she is cousins with Yankees great Derek Jeter. She was in shock immediately when finding out, as Wilson took to "X" and shared his reaction to the news:

There is also a connection (of sorts) between Wilson and Jeter. The quarterback was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 41st round of the 2007 MLB Draft. In 2010, he was taken by the Colorado Rockies in the fourth round and later traded to the Yankees in 2018 after a stint with the Texas Rangers.

Russell Wilson played second base, while Jeter was a five-time Gold Glove winner at shortstop. Some felt that the Denver Broncos star had a better chance at success in baseball than the NFL.

However, he did not make that "1, 2 Step" into the majors as he was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. Time will tell as when Ciara will meet her cousin, as a game of catch could be in the works between Russell Wilson and Jeter.

Ciara reacts to Russell Wilson's recent Twitter post

Ciara and Wilson attending the U.S. Open in 2022

The 35-year-old quarterback was benched by the Broncos before the team's Week 17 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Wilson took the news in stride as he posted to "X" likely in response to the news as Ciara liked the post:

Wilson was traded to Denver ahead of last season to help lead the team back to the Super Bowl. Ciara is a major supporter, as she and the couple's four kids have been supportive of him with the Broncos. They even attended a game last season when Denver faced the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ciara with the kids at a Denver Broncos game last season

Wilson and Ciara visited the Children's Hospital Colorado in December 2022 and have a $25 million mansion oustide of Denver.