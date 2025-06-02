Russell Wilson reveals Giants star influenced his surprising move to Big Apple 

Russell Wilson will play for the New York Giants this upcoming season. After spending the 2024 campaign with the Steelers, Wilson arrives at the Big Apple as a part of a quarterback room that boasts Jameis Winston and 2025 first-round pick Jaxson Dart.

On Thursday, Russell Wilson made an appearance on NBA legend Carmelo Anthony's show "7PM in Brooklyn." During this interaction, the Super Bowl XLVIII champion opened up about the reason behind his decision to join the Giants.

According to Russell Wilson, rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers had a big role to play in his decision to join the team. The quarterback called Nabers a 'superstar' while heaping praise on his talent with the ball.

"I just turned on film and watching this guy Malik Nabers, man, this dude's a superstar," Wilson said (7:00 onwards). "I saw him, I was watching the film and just before I tried to make decisions, try to get a clear understanding of who the players are, this and that, and obviously, you see the highlights and everything else.

"But when you watch every single catch and every single rep and every play, you get to see the kind of player he is, man. He's dynamic. He touches that football, he gone."

The Giants drafted Malik Nabers with the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. During his rookie campaign, Nabers recorded 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns receiving. Unfortunately, the Giants finished with an underwhelming 3-14 record. Despite this, Nabers was honored as a Pro-Bowler and was named in the PFWA All-Rookie team.

Russell Wilson shares his honest thoughts on Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito

Tommy DeVito is the only quarterback the Giants retained after their disappointing 2024 campaign. He served as the third-string on the depth chart behind Daniel Joens and Drew Lock. DeVito saw limited time on the field in three games and put up 257 passing yards.

On Caremlo Anthony's show, Russell Wilson shared his honest admission about sharing the quarterback room with Tommy DeVito.

"Tommy DeVito, guy who's an Italian stallion out there, Wilson said (TS-28:25). "I think every girl in the city likes him, you know what I mean? But Tommy's a great man. He's funny. Just a great teammate.

DeVito is again expected to have a limited role during the 2025 season. Russell Wilson, on the other hand, is expected to take responsibility as the team's QB1.

