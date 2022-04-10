"With me, you're never losing" - Russell Wilson reveals how he charmed Ciara after Channing Crowder called out the singer

After Channing Crowder came for his wife Ciara, Russell Wilson defended his relationship with her.

The Denver Broncos quarterback revealed how he and Ciara started dating. Russell Wilson and Ciara had been chatting for a few hours when she noticed an old wallet and wondered, "What the hell is that?" and told the star quarterback, "You losing with that." To which, Russell Wilson said:

“I put my finger up and said, ‘First of all, with me, you’re never losing. Second of all, with that wallet, that means consistency. That’s what you’re going to get from me. You’re going to get someone who’s consistent every day,'” he recalled.

Crowder was seen in a recent video, alongside ESPN's Ryan Clark, saying that the only reason Ciara was with Russell Wilson was because of money.

Pluggedsoundz @Pluggedsoundz_ NFL podcaster says if Russell Wilson wasn’t rich Ciara wouldn’t be with him because he’s a square NFL podcaster says if Russell Wilson wasn’t rich Ciara wouldn’t be with him because he’s a square 😂😭 https://t.co/TIawhYJHmB

“If Russell ain’t have that bread, Ciara ain’t gon be with him. Russell’s square. Russell’s square. Ciara had a — she has a good situation — but you’re not gonna leave Future and get with Russell Wilson. You don’t leave Future and get with Russell Wilson… Everybody has as type," he said.

Crowder went on to say he loves Russell Wilson on the field, but thinks he is a "square." Naturally, when Crowder's video came out, he was dragged across social media.

This is not the first time the former Seattle Seahawks quarterback has had to defend his wife and their relationship, just the latest.

Russell Wilson versus Ciara's ex, Future

Denver Broncos Introduce Quarterback Russell Wilson

When Russell Wilson and Ciara started dating, many thought it was an odd pairing. She's a hip-hop star who had dated rapper Future and had a son with him.

TheWilsonFamily @CiaraRussellFan #RussellWilson #Ciara "Multiply it by 10,000 and you’ll only have a mere fraction of my love for you.." A WORD!! 🖤. #Love "Multiply it by 10,000 and you’ll only have a mere fraction of my love for you.." A WORD!! 🖤. #Love #RussellWilson #Ciara https://t.co/gSXjrTNL9a

She had recently broken up with him and, in some interviews, said she was basically looking for God to send her a husband. Along comes Russell Wilson, who divorced his first wife, who had reportedly cheated on him.

The couple started dating in 2015, married in 2016, and now have three kids. But it hasn't been without its bumps. Future seemed to be upset that she had moved on so quickly. He even tried to drag the singer in a 2015 XXL interview, upset that his son Future Jr. had already met Wilson.

“You gotta think about it, man. We was together for a year or two years, and it didn’t happen, and now we have a child together, and you done moved into a relationship and have the child in your new relationship. It’s like, what’s the logic behind that?"

They sued one another for defamation of character, but both suits were dropped. Future also called out Wilson for not stopping Ciara from talking about him.

Future would later explain that he had nothing against him or them and was happy for the couple. The couple seems to have a strong and stable relationship, despite the outside distractions.

