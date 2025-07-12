Russell Wilson reveals playing unexpected role in Donovan Mitchell’s surprise engagement to Coco Jones

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson is highlighting that his talents extend far beyond the football field. While preparing for his first season in blue, Wilson played a behind-the-scenes role in NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell’s engagement to Grammy-winning singer Coco Jones.
Mitchell and Jones announced their engagement Friday night on Instagram. They posted photos and video clips that captured the moment. Mitchell proposed in an idyllic, palm-lined setting beside a pool. It marked a milestone for the couple, who began dating after meeting at Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s White Party in 2023.
In an Instagram story shared shortly after the announcement, Wilson revealed that he had a hand in organizing the special event.
“Thanks for allowing us to plan this with you, Spida,” he wrote, tagging Mitchell and West2East Luxury, the event company that coordinated the proposal.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
The firm, which Wilson has partnered with in the past, specializes in creating elaborate experiences billed as “Once In A Lifetime,” as per the New York Post.
Wilson also added another message in his post, writing that he and his wife, Ciara, "are so happy for you two Love Birds!"
Russell Wilson balances engagement planning with Giants preparation and family life
Russell Wilson’s involvement in Donovan Mitchell's engagement underscored how he’s become part of the city’s sports and entertainment community since signing a one-year contract with the Giants in March.
Earlier this month, Wilson and his wife, Grammy-winning performer Ciara, celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary by posting tributes on social media.
In a video montage set to music, Wilson called Ciara his “queen” and credited their relationship with bringing “love, laughter, purpose, and the kind of partnership I used to pray for.” Ciara shared her affectionate post, writing, “In your arms is my truest and safest place.”
Apart from personal achievements, the two have been occupied adapting their family to city life. Ciara discussed the move on NBC's "Today" show on Friday, where she painted New York as an environment with culture and vitality.
“There’s so much diversity and so much fun,” she said. "My kids, they’re so excited for what’s to come.”
While Russell Wilson carves out space for family celebrations and friends’ milestones, he hasn’t lost sight of his main priority: bringing success to a Giants franchise coming off a 3-14 season.
Training camp opens July 22, and Wilson will compete to solidify his starting role after throwing 16 touchdowns last season in Pittsburgh. New York kicks off the 2025 campaign on the road against the Washington Commanders on Sept. 7.
Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.