“We’re not riding anywhere with him playing like this” – Shannon Sharpe can’t hide disappointment in Russell Wilson as Broncos limp to ugly defeat vs Colts

Russell Wilson has done himself no favors so far with the Denver Broncos, losing to the Indianapolis Colts 12 - 9 in overtime on Thursday night. It was a hard game to watch for many Broncos fans, but it was especially difficult for one Denver all-time great. Shannon Sharpe, who played 12 seasons for the Broncos, winning two Super Bowls, expressed his dismay about Wilson on Twitter, saying:

"It’s looking more and more likely the Broncos purchased [a lemon] Russ has been AWFUL so far this season. We’re not riding anywhere with him playing like this. Love my Broncos but ish for the birds. I’m sorry #BroncoCountry for this terrible display of offensive football."

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe . Russ has been AWFUL so far this season. We’re not riding anywhere with him playing like this. Love my Broncos but ish for the birds. I’m sorry It’s looking more and more likely the Broncos purchased. Russ has been AWFUL so far this season. We’re not riding anywhere with him playing like this. Love my Broncos but ish for the birds. I’m sorry #BroncoCountry for this terrible display of offensive football. It’s looking more and more likely the Broncos purchased 🍋. Russ has been AWFUL so far this season. We’re not riding anywhere with him playing like this. Love my Broncos but ish for the birds. I’m sorry #BroncoCountry for this terrible display of offensive football.

In the loss to the Colts, Wilson went 21 of 39 for 274 yards passing with two interceptions. You could sense the frustration pouring over into the game. The Broncos quarterback missed wide receiver K.J. Hamler, who looked to be open on the final play of the game. Instead, Wilson threw an incomplete pass and Denver were consigned to defeat. Hamler was upset and slammed his helmet onto the turf in frustration.

Thus far, the 2-3 start to the 2022 season is not what Denver fans envisioned. The high-powered, 'just needs a quarterback' offense is conspicuously absent.

Russell Wilson's slow start for the Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson - Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback was given a five-year, $245 million contract last month. The Broncos aren't currently getting their money's worth. So far among (starting) quarterbacks, he is 20th in quarterback rating (82.8), tied for 20th in touchdown passes with four, and is 28th in completion percentage at 59.4.

Denver now sits with a 2-3 record after their second consecutive loss and are looking for answers. For years, people have been saying that the Broncos are a franchise quarterback away from being a Super Bowl contender. They've got their man, but they don't look a threat as of yet.

It could be too early and the offense just needs time to gel. But the reality is that after an offseason of hype, no one wants what Russell Wilson is cooking.

If you use any of the above quotes, please H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes