Russell Wilson's wife Ciara accompanied Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa to court as trial over helicopter crash site images continues

Ciara, singer and wife of Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, was seen outside of a Los Angeles County courthouse Monday morning. She was there supporting her good friend Vanessa Bryant. She is suing the county over graphic photos that were taken at the crash site where her husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna died in January 2020.

According to Vanessa Bryant, she was told by the sheriff's department that the site where the helicopter crashed, killing everyone on board, would be closed to the media. She then learned that members of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, as well as other emergency personnel, used their cell phones to take photos of the scene, off the record. A member of the department was apparently then seen at a bar, showing the photos to other patrons.

Ciara Icon @CiaraIcon PHOTOS: Ciara and Monica attended court today, beside Vanessa Bryant in the case of Kobe Bryant's crash site photos. PHOTOS: Ciara and Monica attended court today, beside Vanessa Bryant in the case of Kobe Bryant's crash site photos. https://t.co/W2e4Ye50kE

Bryant gave her testimony late last week, describing the pain and anguish of wondering if she or the rest of her family will ever come across these photos online. Vanessa, along with Chris Chester, whose wife and daughter also died in the crash, are suing for an unspecified amount, said to be in the millions of dollars range.

Ciara, along with Vanessa and Kobe's oldest daughter Natalia and the singer Monica, have all accompanied Bryant to court to show support. Ciara and Vanessa's close friendship has been well documented on social media throughout the years.

Ciara replies to Vanessa Bryant's tribute to Kobe on his birthday

Fans Pay Tribute Marking One Year Since Kobe Bryant Death

August 23, 2022 would have been five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant's 44th birthday. Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020, while heading to a youth basketball tournament at his Mamba Sports Academy. An investigation into the crash discovered that the pilot was at fault after he decided to fly in unsafe, foggy conditions that morning.

On Tuesday morning, Vanessa posted a birthday tribute to her late husband on Instagram. The photo of the two, which was taken after the Los Angeles Lakers won the 2009 NBA Championship, was captioned with a birthday message.

"Happy birthday, baby! I love you and miss you so much! #44"-Vanessa Bryant

The post, which had over 800,000 likes as of Tuesday afternoon, had replies from WNBA player Sabrina Ionescu, Kourtney Kardashian and of course, Vanessa's close friend Ciara. The singer replied to the post with a heart emoji.

