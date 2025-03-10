Russell Wilson's wife Ciara drops heartfelt message for La La Anthony's son Kiyan's 18th birthday

Russell Wilson is only three days away from becoming a free agent after a mini-rebound of sorts with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Meanwhile, his wife Ciara celebrated one of his fellow athletes' child's milestone.

On Friday, Kiyan Anthony, the son of former NBA star Carmelo Anthony and his former wife La La (nee Vazquez), turned 18. In commemoration, the R&B singer wrote a message on her Instagram Stories alongside an image of herself walking with him on a basketball court when he was a toddler.

"This will forever be one of my favorite photos with my nephew! Today, he's the big 18! Happy birthday (Kiyan)!! We are so proud of you, and we love you so much!" Ciara wrote.

Ciara's 18th-birthday message to Kiyan Anthony

Some days ago, Ciara also praised the outfit that late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia wore to Vanity Fair's Oscars party.

New image of Russell Wilson and Ciara with DK Metcalf and Normani emerges after WR's trade to Pittsburgh

On Sunday, the Steelers were reported to have traded for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, who signed a five-year, $150-million extension.

In the aftermath, Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz posted an image of Metcalf and girlfriend Normani with Russell Wilson and Ciara at last week's Gold Party, leading to fan speculation that the quarterback had engineered the trade:

"DK Metcalf’s girlfriend, Normani, recently revealed that Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, were actually the ones who set her and Metcalf up. Here are the two couples together this past week at the Gold Party," he wrote on X.

The two couples go way back. Speaking to Apple Music's Ebro Darden in June 2024, the Fifth Harmony member spoke about how the Wilsons set them up for their relationship.

“It’s like, if you could trust a couple [to set you up], that would be the couple. … [Ciara] was really adamant about coming [to the party]. I just knew it was something else because she was very adamant, and when I was on the way, she was like, ‘Oh yeah, your boy’s gonna be there,’” she said.

While playing with Russell Wilson at the Seahawks from 2019 to 2021, Metcalf caught 216 passes for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns. He had his peak in 2020, hitting a thousand yards for the first time in a season, was named an All-Pro and Pro Bowler, and contributed to a division-best 12-4 record, though they lost 20-30 to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round.

