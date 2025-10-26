Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara pens heartfelt response as Giant QB shares romantic birthday wish for popstar

Russell Wilson penned an emotional note for his wife Ciara on her 40th birthday. The American singer celebrated her big day on Oct. 25, and her husband shared an adorable reel on his Instagram account.

Ad

He posted clips of their sweet moments together and with their kids, along with a long message in which the New York Giants quarterback opened up about his wife’s success.

"Happy Birthday to my world, @ciara. God had a purpose putting us together — a force for something greater. Watching you shine as an incredible wife, mom, artist, and entrepreneur inspires me every single day. You do it all with grace, strength, and love.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The family we’re building and the woman you are amaze me beyond words. I thank God for you constantly. I love you more than words can say baby!!! Daddy loves you! And I got the perfect birthday present for you…”you know what it is.. it goes like ‘Da-Da-Da!” he wrote.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ciara replied in the comments section with a sweet message.

Ad

"Awe Baby! You always make me feel like I’m on top of the world! Thanks for loving me the way you do and making me feel special on this day as you always do! I love you sooooo much!" she wrote.

Still from Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara's IG story/@dangerusswilson

Russell Wilson and Ciara have been married for almost a decade. Their love blossomed pretty quickly; within a year after they first met in 2015, they tied the knot.

Ad

They met during a Wisconsin basketball game in March 2015, and they soon started dating. In April, they attended the White House Correspondents’ Dinner together. They got engaged in Seychelles in March 2016, and that year in July, they tied the knot.

Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara reacts to his motivational message for fans

Earlier this week, Russell Wilson posted on his Instagram account a motivational message for his fans. He encouraged people to keep going while talking about the challenges in life.

Ad

"God created us for such a time like this! Overcomer! “Now Go! I will be with you” #StandOnFaith," he wrote.

His wife Ciara reacted with a four-word message.

"So good! Amen baby," she wrote.

Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara reacts to his motivational message for fans/@dangerusswilson

Wilson is playing his first season with the New York Giants this year. However, he was benched in Week 4 for Jaxson Dart. He has played in five games so far this season and recorded 786 passing yards along with three touchdowns.

The Giants have had a tough season so far and have lost five matchups. They will next play against the Philadelphia Eagles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up over ten million reads. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.